ISRO welcomes Sunita Williams back, expresses desire to use her expertise in India's space exploration ISRO Chairman V Narayanan said astronaut Sunita Williams' safe return was a remarkable achievement and a testament to NASA, SpaceX, and the USA's commitment to space exploration.

Sunita Williams returns: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) extended a heartfelt welcome to NASA astronaut Sunita Williams on her safe return to Earth after an extended mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). In a warm message, ISRO hailed her return as a "remarkable achievement" and applauded the collective efforts of NASA, SpaceX, and the United States in advancing the frontiers of space exploration.

"Your resilience and dedication continue to inspire space enthusiasts across the globe," ISRO stated, adding that Williams' successful mission stands as a shining example of human endurance and scientific spirit.

ISRO chairman greets Williams

Secretary of the Department of Space and Chairman of ISRO V Narayanan further added a personal note of admiration, saying, “On behalf of my colleagues at ISRO, I extend warm greetings to you and wish you a wonderful day ahead.”

Significantly, ISRO also expressed a keen interest in collaborating with Williams in the future, especially as India moves keenly towards its vision of becoming a developed nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "When Bharat under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Modi ji is working towards making India as a developed country, we wish to utilise your expertise in space exploration," ISRO's statement read.

Sunita Williams' return to Earth

It is to be noted here that NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams returned to Earth on Tuesday after nine months' stay in the space station. Their eight-day journey in space stretched to nine months due to glitch in their Boeing spacecraft. A former US Navy captain, Williams was born to a Gujarati father, Deepak Pandya, hailing from Jhulasan in Mehsana district, and a Slovenian mother, Ursuline Bonnie Pandya, on September 19, 1965 in Euclid, Ohio.

