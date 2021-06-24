Israeli embassy blast case: Delhi Police Special Cell arrests 4 students from Kargil

Follow us on Image Source : CCTV Two suspects captured in CCTV.

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday arrested four students in connection with their alleged involvement in the blast near Israeli embassy in Delhi earlier this year.

The four students are said to be the residents of Kargil. They had come to Delhi to pursue their studies.

Under the scanner for their role, all of them are being interrogated, following their transit remand to Delhi.

According to the police, mobile phones of all four students were found to be switched off on the day of the blast.

A minor IED blast took place near the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on January 29, sending authorities in panic. Though no one was injured, some cars suffered damage in the explosion that occurred about 150 metres from the embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in the high-security Lutyens’ bungalow zone.

READ MORE: Israel embassy blast: CCTV captures 2 suspects; NIA seeks info, announces 10 lakh reward

Latest India News