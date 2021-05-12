Israel mourns death of Kerala woman in Palestinian rocket strike

Image Source : AP AND @DRRONMALKA Fire burns and smoke rises after an Israeli forces strike in the Gaza Strip (L). Soumya Santosh, a resident of Kerala, was killed in the strike (R).

Israel has mourned the death of a Kerala woman who was killed in a Palestinian rocket strike. Israel's ambassador to India, Ron Malka, on Wednesday spoke to the family of the woman who has been identified as Soumya Santosh. Malka said he had spoken to Soumya's family on behalf of the Israeli government.

"I just spoke to the family of Soumya Santosh, the victim of the Hamas terrorist strike. I expressed my sorrow for their unfortunate loss and extended my condolences on behalf of the state of Israel. The whole country is mourning her loss and we are here for them," he tweeted.

The Israel ambassador also tweeted photographs of Soumya with her husband and son.

"My heart goes out to her nine-year-old son, Adon, who has lost his mother at such a young age and will have to grow up without her. This evil attack reminds me of little Moses, who also lost his parents during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. May God gives them strength and courage," he added.

According to a PTI report, the rocket fell on the residence of Soumya, 31, in the city of Ashkelon while she was talking to her husband Santhosh, who is in Kerala, over a video call. Soumya, hailing from Keerithodu in the Idukki district, had been working as a housemaid in Israel for the last seven years.

