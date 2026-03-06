Israel-Iran conflict: In big relief for passengers, IndiGo extends free waivers on cancellations till March 31

New Delhi:

IndiGo airline on Friday announced that it is extending free waivers on cancellations of tickets till March 31 for flights to and from the Middle East and Istanbul, Turkey. IndiGo said it is closely monitoring the developments across the impacted region and continues to publish real-time updates on its website and social media channels. IndiGo on Wednesday said it cancelled over 500 flights to the Middle East and select international destinations from February 28 to March 3 due to the evolving airspace restrictions over Iran and other Gulf countries.

In a regulatory filing, the airline said that it will continue to closely monitor the revenue environment arising from this situation. With airspace curbs in the Middle East due to the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran, flight services have been significantly impacted since February 28.

"More than 500 flights to the Middle East and select international destinations have been cancelled between February 28 and March 3," IndiGo said.

It said in the filing, "Our operational teams are continuously assessing the evolving regional developments, recalibrating flight schedules, and planning repatriation operations in coordination with relevant authorities in India and the respective international jurisdictions, with the objective of minimising disruption to passengers."

The Civil Aviation Ministry said on Tuesday that 1,221 flights by Indian carriers and 388 flights by foreign carriers had been cancelled (till March 3) due to the ongoing situation.

As per the Ministry website, the number of departed international flights from India was 356, while 338 international flights landed at various international airports in the country on March 3.

