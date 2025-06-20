OPINION | Israel has the upper hand: Will Iran surrender? Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that the world will now see how Israel will respond and the war will continue till Khamenei’s end. Tehran now looks like a ghost city with most of its nearly 1 crore population migrating to other cities like Qom and Isfahan.

US President Donald Trump has decided to set a two-week window for talks while putting a pause on his plans to attack Iran. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt read out a message from Trump which said, “Based on the fact that there’s a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks”.

As the Iran-Israel conflict enters the second week, Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi have spoken on the phone several times since last week. Reports say Araghchi has told the US envoy that Iran would return to the negotiations on nukes only if Israel stops attacks which it started on June 13. Meanwhile, Britain, France, Germany and the European Union are set to hold nuclear talks with Iran’s Foreign Minister in Geneva on Friday.

A day earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the telephone and appealed to both sides to de-escalate soon. Both Xi and Putin gave clear indications that they would not like the US to join the Iran-Israel war. Trump said Putin should first iron out his Ukraine issue first and then think about Iran and Israel.

Iran rained multiple warhead missiles on Tel Aviv, Haifa and other cities on Thursday, causing widespread damage, while Israeli warplanes attacked Iran’s missile launch sites and the Iranian nuclear reactor in Arak. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that the world will now see how Israel will respond and the war will continue till Khamenei’s end. Tehran now looks like a ghost city with most of its nearly 1 crore population migrating to other cities like Qom and Isfahan.

Iran may have rained missiles on Israel and carried out widespread damage, but experts say that this will not make any big difference. Iran may remain contented by saying that its missiles are raining fire on Tel Aviv, and many of its missiles evaded the Iron Dome defence system. On the other hand, Israeli strikes on Iran are precise and controlled. Israel is bombing Iran’s nuclear facilities, one by one. The latest attack on Thursday was on the Arak nuclear facility which houses Iran’s heavy-water nuclear reactor.

Israel has killed the entire top military leadership of Iran twice and the military command is now in the hands of a third-line leadership. Iran's stock of ballistic missiles is slowly depleting. On one hand, Iran is not getting support from major powers, while the US stands firmly behind Israel, both in attack and defence. Whatever the Iranian leaders may say for public consumption, they want this war to end soon, but not at the cost of their nation’s self-pride. Iran is ready for talks with the European countries, and this is a big indication.

On the other hand, Israel is not showing much interest in the Geneva talks between Iran and the EU. Presently, Israel rules the sky over Iran and it can attack wherever it wants. Israel’s first objective is to finish off Iran’s nuclear bomb-making capability, and its second objective is to bring about a change of regime in Iran. That is why Israel is now on the hunt for Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Experts say finishing off Khamenei will not solve the issue, because his son may succeed him. If anything happens to Ali Khamenei, Israel’s purpose of change of regime may not be fulfilled. Israel is only waiting for the US to enter the war.

Will Trump exploit Munir to use Pakistan's airspace to fight Iran?

US President Donald Trump has revealed why he invited Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir to a luncheon. Since Pakistan has a nearly 1,000 km border with Iran, the US army may like to use Pakistani air bases for its logistic ends. The info that Pakistan has about Iran’s security and its leadership may prove to be helpful to the US. This was the reason why Asim Munir was invited to the White House for lunch by Trump.

Asim Munir had an unprecedented one-on-one meeting with Trump, which went on for more than two hours. The meeting, originally scheduled for one hour, was first held in the Cabinet Room over lunch and then continued in the Oval Office. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and top US envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff were present at the meeting, while Munir was accompanied by his national security adviser Lt Gen Asim Malik, who also heads the ISI intelligence agency.

I have already said yesterday that Donald Trump is a ‘pucca’ businessman and he is using Pakistan to achieve his own ends. When Trump told reporters after the lunch that nobody understands Iran better than Asim Munir, the picture is now almost clear. Asim Munir is also not against Israel and he can come in handy in the Iran-Israel conflict. Since Iran is Pakistan’s neighbour, leaders in Pakistan are demanding that Pakistan should help Iran in its war, but during his luncheon talks with Trump, Asim Munir avoided taking a clear stand. At least Trump’s words after the lunch show that Munir knows Iran better and he is not happy with the manner the war was progressing.

Field Marshal Munir is heaping praise on Trump and recommending his name for the Nobel Peace Prize. The world knows that Trump loves sycophancy. Trump, in return, described Munir as a powerful personality and a smart leader. Former Pentagon official Michael Rubin has said that Trump wants to use Pakistan in his military operation against Iran. Trump knows that Asim Munir wields real power in Pakistan, and this was the reason why he was invited.

Owaisi exposes Munir in 'Aap Ki Adalat'

All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who was part of the all-party delegation that went to Islamic countries to present India’s stand, was my guest in Aap Ki Adalat show, which will be telecast on India TV this Saturday. I asked Owaisi about why Trump invited Munir to lunch. Owaisi, an experienced barrister and able parliamentarian, replied: “Asim Munir must tell the people of Pakistan what deal he has struck with Trump. When Trump invited Munir to lunch, he must have requested him to do something on that (Iran-Pak) border for us. He will be forced to dance, and they (US) will make him dance (to their tunes). Nobody gets a free lunch in the White House…It is a known fact that America has access to most of the bases in Pakistan, unlike India, where we do not allow other countries to have access to our bases.”

When I asked about Trump claiming repeatedly that it was he who brokered the India-Pakistan ceasefire by offering trade deals, Owaisi replied: “First of all, I do not think Trump has much knowledge. India has a strategic relationship with the US and Trump ‘bake jaa rahe hain, bake ja rahe hain’(blabbering on and on), our Prime Minister spoke to him for half an hour, and our Foreign Secretary issued his video. Yet, again Trump claimed, he stopped our war by offering trade deals. Pakistan’s trade with the US is hardly $4 billion, whereas India’s trade with the US is to the tune of $180 billion. If India agrees to a bilateral trade treaty with the US, the target if $500 billion. Do they (US) want $5 billion or $500 billion trade? I think, since there is a crypto connection with Pakistan, that is why he (Trump) is blabbering. As far as cessation of firing is concerned, my complaint is that it should have been announced by our Prime Minister or our government, instead of the world knowing about this from Trump. It is our government, our country, and we are getting to know about this from the leader of another country. If Trump claims, he stopped our war, then why is he not stopping the Israeli attacks on Palestine? If he has the power, then let him end the Iran-Israel war and the Russia-Ukraine war?”

Owaisi made several other revelations about Asim Munir and about how his all-party delegation exposed Pakistan during their visit to Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Bahrain and Kuwait. ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ show with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will be telecast on Saturday (June 21) at 10 pm on India TV.

