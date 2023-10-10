'Congress, AIMIM endorse terrorism by supporting Hamas': BJP leader courts controversy

Follow us on Image Source : X/FILE BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and senior party leader on Tuesday targeted Congress and AIMIM over the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, saying by supporting Hamas both Congress and AIMIM endorse terrorism. Both parties are always on the side of PFI, Hamas terrorists and Rohingyas, he added.

"By supporting Hamas both Congress and AIMIM endorse terrorism. No wonder Bharat faced the worst terror attacks under the UPA regime. Majilis and Congress are always on the side of PFI, Hamas terrorists, Rohingyas. Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji led Central government is Sri Rama Raksha for Bharat," Karimnagar MP said.

Congress supporting terror outfits: BJP's Joshi

Another BJP leader Pralhad Joshi also attacked Congress by asking how will Congress protect the nation and its citizens when it is "openly standing with violence".

Congress does it again - supporting terror organisations and terrorism while innocent civilians lose their lives to bullets, the Union Minister added.

"With this stand, the leading party of I.N.D.I. A alliance has exposed itself to the nation. How will the party protect its nation and citizens when it is openly standing with violence," Joshi added.

Congress' resolution to support Palestine

Earlier, the Congress Working Committee on Monday reiterated its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-government and to live with dignity while also calling for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations on all outstanding issues. In a resolution passed at its four-hour meeting, the Congress' top decision-making body said the CWC expresses its dismay and anguish on the war that has broken out in the Middle East where over a thousand people have been killed in the last two days.

Owaisi's support to Palestine

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi his party supports Palestine. "We had released a post stamp for solidarity with Palestine... This shifted when Congress came into power... The Oslo Agreement came into existence which said that in West Bank and Gaza, an independent Palestinian country would be made. It has been 30 years now... The world knows that there is the Al-Aqsa mosque there. The Gaza Strip has been blocked for the last 16 years... It is an open-air prison," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Congress passes resolution supporting Palestine amid Israel-Hamas war; BJP reacts

Latest India News