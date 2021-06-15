Follow us on Image Source : CCTV Israel embassy blast: CCTV captures 2 suspects; NIA seeks info, announces 10 lakh reward

A CCTV footage has captured two suspects in connection with the blast near the Israel embassy in Delhi earlier this year.

A minor IED blast took place near the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on January 29, sending authorities in panic. Though no one was injured, some cars suffered damage in the explosion that occurred about 150 metres from the embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in the high-security Lutyens’ bungalow zone.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sought more information to help identify the two suspected individuals, as seen in the CCTV footage.

"Any information in this regard leading to identification and arrest of the suspected individuals will be rewarded with cash of Rs. 10 lakhs each," the probe agency said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs handed over the probe to the National Investigation Agency in February.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also spoken to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to convey his strong condemnation of the terror attack and asserted that India will deploy all its resources to find and punish the perpetrators.

Both leaders had expressed satisfaction about the close coordination between Indian and Israeli security agencies in connection with the blast probe.

