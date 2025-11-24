Israel accused of nearly 500 ceasefire violations in Gaza; hundreds killed since October 10: Reports Despite the truce announced on October 10, Israeli airstrikes have continued, including 24 deaths and 87 injuries in attacks reported on Saturday alone.

New Delhi:

Israel has violated the United States-brokered Gaza ceasefire at least 497 times in 44 days, leading to the deaths of 342 Palestinians, according to a statement issued by the Gaza Government Media Office and cited by Al Jazeera. Most of the victims are reported to be children, women and the elderly.

Hundreds killed despite ceasefire agreement

The Gaza media office condemned what it described as “serious and systematic violations” of the truce that came into effect on October 10.

Officials said that 27 violations were recorded on Saturday alone, resulting in 24 deaths and 87 injuries.

The office also held Israel fully responsible for the humanitarian impact of the ongoing violations, stressing that they amounted to "a flagrant breach of international humanitarian law."

Air strikes kill 24 Palestinians in latest attack

On Saturday, Israeli forces launched a series of air attacks across Gaza, killing at least 24 Palestinians, including children, in what local officials described as a fresh breach of the six-week-old ceasefire.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the strikes were carried out in response to an alleged attack by a Hamas fighter inside Israel-controlled territory known as the “yellow line.”

Israel claimed it had “eliminated five senior Hamas fighters” in the operation.

Hamas Disputes Israel's claims, urges US to intervene

Hamas challenged Israel’s account and demanded evidence of the alleged attack.

Senior Hamas official Izzat al-Risheq called on mediators, including the United States, to pressure Israel to honour the ceasefire terms.

He accused Israel of “fabricating pretexts to evade the agreement and return to a war of extermination,” insisting that Hamas had not abandoned the ceasefire.

'A ceasefire in name': Conditions worsen in Northern Gaza

According to reports from Gaza City, the truce is “a ceasefire in name only,” with residents noting that Israeli airstrikes have continued despite the announced pause. The attacks have left Palestinians with “a shattered sense of safety,” the report added.

Local authorities say dozens of families in northern Gaza are currently besieged as Israeli forces have advanced deeper into the enclave, allegedly pushing beyond the boundary set under the ceasefire — the so-called “yellow line.”

Israel continues to heavily restrict essential aid and medical supplies, despite such access being mandated in the agreement.

Challenges in identifying returned bodies

Gaza's Forensic Evidence Department reported that 330 bodies returned by Israel under the deal show signs of torture, mutilation, and execution.

However, only 90 have been identified due to a lack of laboratories and forensic equipment.

Officials appealed to international organisations for support, saying they rely largely on photography and families' observations to identify remains.