'Islam has a law': India's Grand Mufti outlines efforts to save Nimisha Priya from execution in Yemen The 37-year-old nurse from Kerala was set to be executed on July 16 after a trial court in Yemen convicted her of killing a Yemeni national, a decision that the country's Supreme Judicial Council upheld in November 2023.

India’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad Kanthapuram has confirmed that the execution of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen has been postponed, providing a crucial window for ongoing clemency negotiations. Kanthapuram, who is believed to have played a key role in facilitating this delay, revealed that efforts are now underway to engage with the victim's family in the hope of securing a pardon under Islamic law.

'Islamic law allows pardon'

Speaking on the matter, the Grand Mufti highlighted that Islam places strong emphasis on humanity and compassion. He pointed out that Islamic jurisprudence allows for the victim’s family to grant forgiveness to the accused in certain cases. Although he does not personally know the family of the victim, Kanthapuram reached out to Islamic scholars in Yemen and requested their intervention. "Islam has another law. If the murderer is sentenced to death, the family of the victim has the right to pardon. I don’t know who this family is, but from a long distance, I contacted the responsible scholars in Yemen. I made them understand the issues. Islam is a religion that places a lot of importance on humanity," he told the news agency ANI.

“The scholars responded positively,” he added. “After my request, they convened, held discussions, and assured us that they would make every possible effort. They officially informed us that the execution date has been postponed, and they’ve even sent a formal document confirming this development. This postponement gives us valuable time to continue the dialogue," the Grand Mufti added.

Govt of India kept in loop

Kanthapuram also mentioned that he has kept the central government informed about the latest updates. “I have already communicated the process and discussions to the Government of India and sent a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office,” he said. He stressed that humanitarian concerns should rise above religious or caste boundaries. "We never look at religion or caste when it comes to matters that affect the public. You all know that,” he added, reinforcing a message of unity and compassion in the face of a deeply emotional case.

Nimisha Priya's execution postponed

It should be noted here that the execution of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse on death row in Yemen, has been postponed by Yemeni authorities, as per sources. Priya's death sentence was scheduled to be carried out on Wednesday (July 16). The nurse, hailing from Kollengode in Kerala's Palakkad district, has been found guilty of murdering a Yemeni citizen in July 2017. It has been learnt that the local authorities in Yemen. In 2020, a Yemeni court handed her the death sentence and the country's Supreme Judicial Council dismissed her appeal in November 2023. The 37-year-old nurse is currently lodged in a jail in Sana'a, the Yemeni capital city that is under the control of Iran-backed Houthis.

