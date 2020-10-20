Image Source : FILE 'Babri will be avenged': ISIS terror magazine incites people to spread hatred, violence in India (Representational Image)

Terror organisation ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi may have been killed last year, but the banned group's nefarious activities continue unabated across the world. The ninth edition of ISIS' magazine 'The Voice of Hind' calls for jehad while trying to push its propaganda to incite youth of a certain community in India.

According to sources, the security agencies are keeping a tab of the magazine which also reportedly calls to avenge the Babri mosque demolition.

The ISIS' digital hate magazine features photos of the Babri mosque in an apparent attempt to push the dangerous agenda. The articles in the magazine hint that the terror group is also keeping an eye on all those who were recently the acquitted in the decades-old Babri demolition case. A Lucknow court on September 30 acquitted all 32 people, including BJP veterans L K Advani, M M Joshi and Uma Bharti accused of being involved in the demolition of the mosque.

Sources said that the magazine was made available to ISIS cadre via the dark web and Telegram channels.

