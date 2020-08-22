ISIS operative arrested with IEDs in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Saturday arrested an ISIS operative from Delhi's Dhaula Kuan. Two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were recovered from the man. He was nabbed at Ridge road between Karol bagh to Dhaula Kuan after an exchange of fire last night.
"One ISIS operative arrested with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) by our Special Cell after an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan," Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, said.
The IEDs were defused by a team of the National Security Guards (NSG). One pistol was also recovered from the ISIS operative.
