ISI spy network planning terror strike in Delhi busted, Pakistan-backed agent among 2 arrested The central agencies recovered many documents related to the Indian Army and Armed Forces from the accused. He was caught while trying to flee to Pakistan from Delhi airport.

New Delhi:

The Indian intelligence agencies have busted an espionage network linked to Pakistan's ISI, thwarting a terror plot aimed at the national capital. The three-month-long operation resulted in the arrest of two key operatives—including a Pakistani spy embedded in the country. Two accused have been arrested.

Much before the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI had planned another major terrorist attack. The central agencies have busted the sleeper cell network of Pakistan's Delhi-based intelligence agency ISI.

After this operation which lasted for more than 3 months, the agencies caught the ISI agent of Nepali origin from Delhi. The central agencies nabbed the ISI agent from Delhi after a highly intelligence operation.

The central agency recovered many documents related to the Indian Army and Armed Forces from the accused. He was caught while trying to flee to Pakistan from Delhi airport.

Accused Ansarul Mian Ansari of Nepalese origin came to Delhi on the request of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. He was asked by the ISI to make CDs of highly confidential documents related to the Indian military and send them to Pakistan.

Akhlakh Azam was also arrested by the Central agencies from Ranchi after questioning Ansarul. Akhlakh was helping Ansarul to send Indian Army documents to Pakistan’s ISI officials.

From January 2025 to March 2025, the central agencies conducted a full-fledged operation to eliminate the sleeper cells of the ISI in a highly secretive manner. The special cell of Delhi Police was also involved in this operation.

A forensic examination of the documents recovered from Ansarul was conducted which confirmed that the recovered documents were confidential documents of the Armed Forces.

Ansarul of Nepali origin, who was arrested from a hotel in Delhi, revealed that he used to work as a cab driver in Qatar, where he met the ISI handler.

The investigation by the Central agencies raises suspicion about some staffers of the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi. ISI officers Muzammil and Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, who had been trying to influence Indian YouTubers and social media influencers, were also believed to be involved in the plan, reports suggested.