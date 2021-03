Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: Fire breaks out at 6th floor of ISBT Kashmere Gate

A major fire broke out on the sixth floor of Kashmere Gate Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) on Tuesday. Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

According to initial inputs, the blaze erupted in an air-conditioner.

The fire was later brought under control.

