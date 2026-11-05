OPINION | Is Trump going to mend his ways?

New Delhi:

The American voters have given a big jolt to President Donald Trump in the midterm elections. Trump's Republican Party lost the majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate to the Democrats. Nobody is surprised by Trump's defeat. Trump threatened most of the countries of the world by imposing steep tariffs, publicly insulted allied countries, trumpeted his real or unreal successes in his attempt to wangle the Nobel Peace Prize, attacked Iran to show who is boss, failed to defeat Iran in the ongoing war and put the world economy in jeopardy. Gasoline prices touched new highs in the US, and the electoral reverses were bound to happen. But will Trump change after this defeat? There is hardly any chance.

On the contrary, after the results were out, Trump claimed: "I wasn't on the ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!". Trump forgot that he spoke 49 times to voters during his campaign, "Pretend I’m on the ballot”. Yet, he is unwilling to shoulder the responsibility. Trump isn’t going to change; it is a given. At the same time, since the Republicans do not command a majority in both Houses, he will not be able to act arbitrarily in every matter. Congressional oversight of Trump's work will increase because it has the power to do so.

Investigations into Trump’s real estate and construction business and the earnings of his family members can begin and questions will be asked on the huge spending on the Iran war. In the US, the President has extraordinary powers to override the Congress and he will continue to issue executive orders. Trump has powers to take decisions on foreign policy and military actions.

He has the veto power to override bills passed by the Congress, but to overturn the President’s veto, the House and Senate need two-third majority, which the Democrats do not have. Nobody will be able to do much harm to Trump in the remaining two years. Had there been anybody else as President in place of Trump, that person could have lost his morale after this defeat. Trump neither bothers about speed breakers nor is he going to reduce his car’s speed. He has no more elections to contest, nor is he required to support anybody. Trump has not changed, nor will he.

Remembering the 1984 killings gives me goosebumps

With Punjab elections due, the issue of the 1984 Sikh killings has been raised. When the wounds of 1984 were brought up, it brought back painful memories of those days... 1st, 2nd, and 3rd of November, 1984. The then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had been assassinated and Sikh brothers were being killed by lumpen mobs on the streets of Delhi. The massacre had begun and I get goosebumps whenever I remember those days.

I went to Trilokpuri in Delhi along with journalist Tavleen Singh. We had to walk on the road divider because bodies were lying on both sides of the road. Some of them were badly bruised and some half-burnt. In our presence, an unruly mob put a burning tyre on the neck of a Sikh brother. We tried to contact the police, but there was not a single policeman in that area. Nobody came forward to save the victim.

I can never forget the horrific sight inside the Sabzi Mandi mortuary. Piles of bodies of Sikh brothers were stacked one on top of another. The photographer, who was accompanying me, fainted. I managed to bring him to his senses by splashing ice-cold water from a mortuary slab on his face.

As reporters, we saw those horrific sights and will never forget. But think about those who lost their loved ones, whose family members were burnt alive and whose homes and shops were looted by mobs. Even thinking about what they must be going through, while remembering those dark days, makes one's heart shudder.

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