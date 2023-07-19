Is Seema Haider a Pakistani spy? UP Police officer makes shocking claim

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Seema Haider and her lover Sachin

Seema Haider controversy: Is Seema Ghulam Haidar a Pakistani spy? Thousands are waiting for this question to be answered. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday asserted that it would be inappropriate to say if Pakistani citizen Seema Haider is a spy unless they have enough proof. In the last two days, Seema (30) who entered India illegally in May, and his Hindu lover Sachin Meena (22) were questioned by Anti-Terrorist Squad. Earlier on July 4, the couple was arrested by the local police in Greater Noida and were granted bail by a court on July 7.

Is Seema a Pakistani spy? What did police say

When asked if Seema could be a Pakistan spy, Uttar Pradesh Special Director General of Police Prashant Kumar said nothing could be said so early. "The matter is related to two countries. Till we have enough proof, it would not be appropriate to say anything in this regard," he said.

She sneaked into India through Nepal

Seema, since she got bail has been saying that she entered India through the Nepal border. Later, travelled to Noida on a bus to be with her lover Sachin whom she met while playing the online game PubG.

UP Police on security lapse

Asked whether the entry of a Pakistani citizen in India through the Nepal border was a security lapse, Kumar said, "This is not so.

Our border (with Nepal) is porous. No passport is needed there. Nothing is written on anyone's face." Kumar also said no team is being sent to Nepal to probe how she entered India.

But the senior officer evaded a direct reply when asked if Seema could be deported. "The law is there in this regard and it will be followed. Action is being taken as per the legal mandate." On the ATS questioning of Seema and Sachin, the officer said, "All agencies are doing their work."

Couple stayed in Kathmandu hotel with different name

Seema Ghulam Haidar, a Pakistani mother of four, who sneaked into India to live with a Hindu man whom she befriended through an online game platform, reportedly stayed for 7-8 days at a hotel in Kathmandu with a different name. Speaking to the news agency ANI, Ganesh, a hotel owner in Nepal claimed that the couple had stayed at their property in March this year and revealed shocking details that he had mentioned "Shivansh" in the entry register.

(with inputs from PTI)

Latest India News