OPINION | Is Asim Munir planning to finish Imran Khan?

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sister Aleema has alleged that her brother has been kept isolated in a cell in Rawalpindi Adiala jail and there is a conspiracy afoot to eliminate him. Aleema, her sister Uzma, and their lawyers were not allowed to meet Imran Khan in jail. Aleema alleged that courts in Pakistan are deliberately adjourning hearings on bail petitions in nearly 200 cases slapped against her brother. On the court’s order, a ceiling fan and cooler were installed in his cell, but the power supply was deliberately cut off, she alleged.

Aleema said that undeclared martial law is in force in Pakistan and Army Chief Asim Munir is trying to politically finish off her brother. Imran’s other sister Uzma Khanum appealed to the media to save her brother’s life by exposing the atrocities being committed by the army. Meanwhile, Imran’s jailed wife Bushra Bibi is also facing difficulties. Her sister Maryam Riyaz Wattoo has alleged that Bushra is neither being given medicines nor proper food in jail. She has been lodged in a cell without a ceiling fan. She alleged that Bushra lost consciousness a few days ago but she was not taken to a doctor. She also alleged that courts are not frequently adjourning hearings on her bail petitions.

Both Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are being mentally and physically tortured in prison. It is also a fact that Army Chief Asim Munir wants to finish off Imran Khan politically. There is no point in discussing the merits and demerits of the cases lodged against both of them, because there is no credible legal system working in Pakistan. All the affairs of state are under the control of the army. It is also a fact that it was the army which put Imran Khan in power and then dislodged him. It is the army which has lodged cases against Imran Khan and the courts are being indirectly controlled by the army. In Pakistan, the army can force judges to give a judgement to its liking.



What is happening today with Imran Khan had happened with former PM Nawaz Sharif in the past. There is only one difference. Imran Khan’s popularity ratings have risen after he was sent to prison. If Pakistan perchance holds free and fair elections, Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf can score a landslide victory. In Hindi, there is a popular proverb: ‘Naa Nau Man Tel Hoga, Naa Radha Nachegi’ (A snowball’s chance in hell). So long as the army wants, it will keep Imran Khan in jail. Had there been no fear of the people revolting, Imran Khan would have been killed by now. Everything is now at the mercy of Asim Munir.

Why local politicians beat up bureaucrats?

Three different incidents about the rage of politicians against babudom came to light on Tuesday from Odisha, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. In Bhubaneswar, a BJP corporator with some goons dragged the Additional Municipal Commissioner Ratnakar Sahu, while he was holding a public grievance session. The bureaucrat was kicked and punched by the corporator and his goons. When the video became viral, the city municipal corporation staff went on strike, police swung into action and arrested the BJP corporator and his four associates. Later, the state BJP suspended all five persons. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had to persuade Odisha Administrative Service not to go on strike.

In Shimla, minister Anirudh Singh thrashed officials of the National Highway Authority of India in Dhalli area where NHAI is building a four-lane highway. A local building owner had alleged that his four-storeyed building collapsed due to land excavation by NHAI. The minister, with his associates, went to the spot and abused the NHAI officials. The project manager Achal Jindal was beaten up by the minister and his associates. NHAI officials say that the highway is being built nearly 30 metres away from the building. Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has asked Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to take action against his minister and ensure protection to NHAI staff.

In Kanpur’s Green Park stadium, BJP MLC Arun Pathak was locked in a wordy duel with a female IPS officer, Additional CP Anjali Vishwakarma. This occurred when police stopped Pathak’s security staff from entering the stadium carrying firearms. A friendly match was going on between Army XI and Politicians XI to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor. The BJP leader created a scene but the IPS officer was unperturbed. Incidents of beating of bureaucrats by politicians indulging in ‘dadagiri’ must be condemned. Corporators, MLAs and ministers try to flex their political muscles by abusing and beating bureaucrats. This has been taking place for decades.

Earlier, such news of such incidents used to be hushed up, but with the advent of social media and cell phones, the ‘dadagiri’ of politician is captured on camera and the video reaches news channels easily. This results in political parties taking action against such errant leaders.

Whatever may be the reason, those in public life must not raise their hand on a bureaucrat. This is nothing but a sin. Such politicians must face the law and they must be punished.

