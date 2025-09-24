IRCTC scam: Delhi court to deliver order on charges against Lalu, Rabri and Tejashwi on October 13 This case is related to the alleged irregularities in awarding the contract for the maintenance of two IRCTC hotels to a firm during Lalu Prasad Yadav’s tenure as Railway Minister. The CBI has accused Lalu Yadav, Rabri and Tejashwi of fraud, criminal conspiracy and corruption in this matter.

New Delhi:

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court will on October 13 deliver its order on framing charges against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and others in the IRCTC ‘scam’ case. The court has directed all the accused to appear personally on that day.

This case is related to the alleged irregularities in awarding the contract for the maintenance of two IRCTC hotels to a firm during Lalu Prasad Yadav’s tenure as Railway Minister. The CBI has accused Lalu Yadav, Rabri and Tejashwi of fraud, criminal conspiracy and corruption in this matter.

However, the three have argued that the CBI does not have sufficient evidence to proceed with the case.

About the case

The case dates back to the time when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Union Minister of Railways from 2004 to 2009. The investigation agency alleged irregularities in awarding operational contracts for two IRCTC hotels to a private company, Sujata Hotels.

According to the CBI chargesheet, between 2004 and 2014, a conspiracy took place involving the transfer of BNR hotels in Puri and Ranchi from Indian Railways to IRCTC.

Conditions altered to favour private firms

These hotels were later leased to Sujata Hotels Private Limited, based in Patna, for running and maintenance. The CBI claimed the tender process was manipulated to favor Sujata Hotels by altering the conditions.

The chargesheet also names former IRCTC group general managers V K Asthana and R K Goyal, along with Vijay Kochhar and Vinay Kochhar, directors of Sujata Hotels and owners of Chanakya Hotel.

Besides, Delight Marketing Company (now Lara Projects) and Sujata Hotels are listed as accused in the chargesheet.