IRCTC cancels over 240 scheduled trains for today over maintenance, other issues - Check full list

List of trains cancelled today: The Indian Railways has announced the cancellation of more than 240 trains for infrastructure upkeep and safety reasons. The railway department has also stated that an additional 87 trains scheduled to depart on March 3 will be partially cancelled. The cancelled trains are running from several Indian cities such as Kanpur, Asansol, Delhi, Lucknow, Bokaro Steel City, Buxar, Amravati, Wardha, Nagpur, Pune, Pathankot, Madurai, Rameswaram, and more.

How to check train status

To check if your train is cancelled, you can visit the Indian Railways official website and follow the steps: log onto indianrail.gov.in/mntes, select the date of your journey, click on "Exceptional Trains" on the top panel of the screen, select the "Cancelled Trains" option, and choose the "Fully" or "Partially" option to see the full list of trains with time, routes, and other details.

In addition, passengers can check train schedules, arriving and departing times, and more details by visiting the official website or by downloading the NTES mobile application. Live train running status can also be checked by visiting the official website or by sending an SMS to 139 with the text "AD."

Train passengers can also book their food via WhatsApp by dialing +91 8750001323. The feature to book food through WhatsApp is currently available on select trains. It will be extended to others after accessing customer feedback. However, it may take longer to access the website at times due to network connectivity issues.

To enable access to e-catering services, customers will receive a message from the business WhatsApp number while booking a ticket, instructing them to opt for e-catering services by visiting www.ecatering.irctc.co.in. Customers can then book meals of their choice from the available restaurants at stations enroute directly through the e-catering website of IRCTC. An AI-powered chatbot will handle all queries of services for the passenger via a WhatsApp number enabled for two-way communication.

March 3 (Friday): List of Fully Cancelled Trains:

Please find the following complete list of cancelled train numbers –

01825 , 01826 , 03085 , 03086 , 03359 , 03360 , 03591 , 03592 , 03649 , 04041 , 04042 , 04139 , 04203 , 04204 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04305 , 04306 , 04319 , 04320 , 04337 , 04338 , 04379 , 04380 , 04403 , 04404 , 04648 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05085 , 05086 , 05117 , 05118 , 05241 , 05245 , 05247 , 05334 , 05366 , 05489 , 05490 , 05491 , 05492 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 05685 , 05686 , 05689 , 05692 , 06405 , 06409 , 06601 , 06602 , 06609 , 06610 , 06651 , 06652 , 06653 , 06654 , 06655 , 06656 , 06663 , 06664 , 06684 , 06687 , 06701 , 06702 , 06780 , 06802 , 06803 , 06848 , 07464 , 07465 , 07906 , 07907 , 07976 , 08031 , 08032 , 09369 , 09370 , 09431 , 09432 , 09433 , 09434 , 09437 , 09438 , 09459 , 09460 , 09475 , 09476 , 09481 , 09482 , 09487 , 09488 , 09491 , 09492 , 09497 , 09498 , 10101 , 10102 , 11025 , 11026 , 11115 , 11116 , 11426 , 12073 , 12074 , 12225 , 12245 , 12246 , 12277 , 12278 , 12503 , 12529 , 12530 , 12531 , 12532 , 12605 , 12668 , 12703 , 12744 , 12821 , 12822 , 12863 , 12864 , 12875 , 12891 , 12892 , 13309 , 13310 , 13343 , 13344 , 13511 , 13512 , 14213 , 14214 , 14223 , 14224 , 14234 , 14235 , 14236 , 14331 , 14332 , 14521 , 14522 , 14819 , 14820 , 14821 , 14822 , 15009 , 15010 , 15053 , 15069 , 15070 , 15081 , 15082 , 15084 , 15113 , 15114 , 15120 , 15203 , 15204 , 16213 , 16214 , 16731 , 16732 , 16779 , 16845 , 16846 , 17236 , 17237 , 17238 , 17347 , 17348 , 18046 , 18104 , 18115 , 18116 , 18415 , 18416 , 19119 , 19120 , 20411 , 20412 , 20601 , 20931 , 20948 , 20949 , 22306 , 22531 , 22532 , 22623 , 22627 , 22628 , 22667 , 22832 , 22959 , 22960 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36085 , 36086 , 36825 , 37011 , 37012 , 37343 , 37354 , 37611 , 37614 , 37815 , 37834 , 37840

FAQs:

Q1: How can I check if my train is cancelled?

Q2: How can I book food via WhatsApp during a train journey?

