IRCTC launches 17-day Ramayana yatra train tour starting July 25 | Check ticket prices, how to book The journey begins from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station and will first stop at Ayodhya, where passengers will visit Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Hanuman Garhi, and Ram Ki Paidi (Saryu ghat).

New Delhi:

Capitalising on the surge in religious tourism following the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is all set to launch its fifth “Shri Ramayana Yatra” deluxe train tour on July 25, 2025. The 17-day journey will cover over 30 destinations associated with Lord Ram across India and Nepal.

Tour itinerary and destinations

The journey begins from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station and will first stop at Ayodhya, where passengers will visit Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Hanuman Garhi, and Ram Ki Paidi (Saryu ghat).

Other key stops include, Nandigram: Visit to Bharat Mandir, Sitamarhi and Janakpur (Nepal): Sita Ji’s birth place and Ram Janki Temple, Buxar: Ramrekha Ghat, Rameshwarnath Temple, Varanasi: Kashi Vishwanath Temple and corridor, Tulsi Mandir, Sankat Mochan Hanuman Mandir, and Ganga Aarti, Prayagraj, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot: Via road travel with night stays, Nashik: Trimbakeshwar Temple, Panchvati, Hampi: Anjaneya Hill (Hanuman’s birth place), Vitthala and Virupaksha temples and Rameshwaram: Ramanathaswamy Temple and Dhanushkodi

Deluxe train features

The IRCTC will operate the journey through the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train, which boasts state-of-the-art amenities. “The State of Art Deluxe AC Tourist Train has a host of amazing features including two restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, foot massager,” IRCTC stated in a press release.

The fully air-conditioned train offers three types of accommodation: 1st AC, 2nd AC and 3rd AC, with enhanced security features like CCTV cameras and security guards for each coach.

Check ticket prices here

The package price includes train travel, 3-star hotel accommodation, all vegetarian meals, road transfers, sightseeing, travel insurance, and tour managers.

3 AC: Rs 1,17,975 per person

2 AC: Rs 1,40,120 per person

1 AC cabin: Rs 1,66,380 per person

1 AC coupe: Rs 1,79,515 per person

Growing demand for Ramayan tours

IRCTC officials noted a growing interest in spiritual tourism since the January 22, 2024 inauguration of the Ram temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Since the inauguration, this is the 5th Ramayan tour which we are holding and all our previous tours received encouraging response from the travellers and pilgrims,” an IRCTC official said.

The tour aims to provide devotees with a spiritual journey through key Ramayana sites across India and Nepal, blending religious significance with cultural heritage.

Bookings are currently open for the Shri Ramayana Yatra through the IRCTC website.