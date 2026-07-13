IRCTC launches 10-day Bharat Gaurav tour to 4 Jyotirlingas and Statue of Unity; Check fare, route and dates

If you are planning a spiritual journey to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva at some of India's most revered Jyotirlingas, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has introduced a special pilgrimage package. Under this Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train package, devotees will get an opportunity to visit four sacred Jyotirlingas along with several prominent religious and tourist destinations, including the iconic Statue of Unity. The tour will commence from Gorakhpur Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh, offering boarding and deboarding facilities from multiple railway stations across the state.
Four Jyotirlingas and other destinations covered in the tour
The specially curated pilgrimage package includes visits to the following destinations:
- Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, Madhya Pradesh
- Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga, Madhya Pradesh
- Dwarkadhish Temple, Gujarat
- Bet Dwarka, Gujarat
- Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Gujarat
- Signature Bridge, Gujarat
- Somnath Jyotirlinga, Gujarat
- Statue of Unity, Gujarat
The itinerary combines religious tourism with sightseeing, allowing travellers to explore some of western and central India's most significant spiritual and cultural landmarks.
Boarding and deboarding stations
Passengers can board or leave the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train from the following railway stations:
- Gorakhpur
- Mankapur
- Ayodhya Cantt
- Sultanpur
- Pratapgarh Junction
- Prayagraj Sangam
- Rae Bareli
- Lucknow
- Kanpur Central
- Orai
- Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi
- Lalitpur
Journey to begin on August 17
The pilgrimage will begin on August 17 and conclude on August 26, making it a 9 nights and 10 days tour. Passengers can choose from Sleeper Class, Third AC and Second AC accommodation options.
The package includes:
- Daily breakfast
- Vegetarian lunch and dinner
- Local sightseeing by AC and non-AC buses after reaching destinations
- LTC facility
- EMI payment option
IRCTC Bharat Gaurav t0our package fare
The per-person fares for the package are:
- Sleeper Class: Rs 18,380
- Third AC: Rs 29,570
- Second AC: Rs 38,870
How to book the tour
Interested travellers can book the package by visiting the IRCTC office in Lucknow. Online bookings are also available through the official IRCTC Tourism website. Passengers seeking additional information can contact IRCTC on the following numbers:
- 9236391923
- 9236391908
- 8287930908
- 9236391925
- 8303555714
- 8287930926
- 9415042930
About IRCTC
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is a Central Public Sector Enterprise functioning under the Ministry of Railways. Besides managing catering and hospitality services at railway stations and onboard trains, IRCTC plays a key role in promoting domestic and international tourism through curated rail tour packages across India.
Why Bharat Gaurav trains are gaining popularity
The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train initiative has emerged as one of IRCTC's flagship tourism offerings, enabling travellers to visit multiple pilgrimage and heritage destinations in a single journey. These packages are designed to provide an all-inclusive travel experience by combining rail transport, accommodation, meals and local sightseeing.
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