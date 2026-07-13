IRCTC launches 10-day Bharat Gaurav tour to 4 Jyotirlingas and Statue of Unity; Check fare, route and dates

New Delhi:

If you are planning a spiritual journey to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva at some of India's most revered Jyotirlingas, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has introduced a special pilgrimage package. Under this Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train package, devotees will get an opportunity to visit four sacred Jyotirlingas along with several prominent religious and tourist destinations, including the iconic Statue of Unity. The tour will commence from Gorakhpur Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh, offering boarding and deboarding facilities from multiple railway stations across the state.

Four Jyotirlingas and other destinations covered in the tour

The specially curated pilgrimage package includes visits to the following destinations:

Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, Madhya Pradesh

Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga, Madhya Pradesh

Dwarkadhish Temple, Gujarat

Bet Dwarka, Gujarat

Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Gujarat

Signature Bridge, Gujarat

Somnath Jyotirlinga, Gujarat

Statue of Unity, Gujarat

The itinerary combines religious tourism with sightseeing, allowing travellers to explore some of western and central India's most significant spiritual and cultural landmarks.

Boarding and deboarding stations

Passengers can board or leave the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train from the following railway stations:

Gorakhpur

Mankapur

Ayodhya Cantt

Sultanpur

Pratapgarh Junction

Prayagraj Sangam

Rae Bareli

Lucknow

Kanpur Central

Orai

Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi

Lalitpur

Journey to begin on August 17

The pilgrimage will begin on August 17 and conclude on August 26, making it a 9 nights and 10 days tour. Passengers can choose from Sleeper Class, Third AC and Second AC accommodation options.

The package includes:

Daily breakfast

Vegetarian lunch and dinner

Local sightseeing by AC and non-AC buses after reaching destinations

LTC facility

EMI payment option

IRCTC Bharat Gaurav t0our package fare

The per-person fares for the package are:

Sleeper Class: Rs 18,380

Third AC: Rs 29,570

Second AC: Rs 38,870

How to book the tour

Interested travellers can book the package by visiting the IRCTC office in Lucknow. Online bookings are also available through the official IRCTC Tourism website. Passengers seeking additional information can contact IRCTC on the following numbers:

9236391923

9236391908

8287930908

9236391925

8303555714

8287930926

9415042930

About IRCTC

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is a Central Public Sector Enterprise functioning under the Ministry of Railways. Besides managing catering and hospitality services at railway stations and onboard trains, IRCTC plays a key role in promoting domestic and international tourism through curated rail tour packages across India.

Why Bharat Gaurav trains are gaining popularity

The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train initiative has emerged as one of IRCTC's flagship tourism offerings, enabling travellers to visit multiple pilgrimage and heritage destinations in a single journey. These packages are designed to provide an all-inclusive travel experience by combining rail transport, accommodation, meals and local sightseeing.

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