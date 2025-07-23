IRCTC scam: Delhi court defers decision on charges against Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi till August 5 IRCTC hotel scam case: Special Public Prosecutor DP Singh, assisted by Advocate Manu Mishra, asserted that the tendering process was manipulated in favour of Sujata Hotel, and that Lalu Yadav benefited indirectly from the deal.

New Delhi:

In a significant development in the IRCTC hotel scam case, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has deferred its decision on whether to frame charges against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, ex-Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, and others. The court, presided over by Special Judge Vishal Gogne, will now pronounce its order on August 5 (Tuesday).

The case relates to alleged corruption during Lalu Prasad Yadav’s tenure as Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009, concerning the allotment of maintenance contracts for two IRCTC hotels, BNR Ranchi and BNR Puri, to Sujata Hotel, a private company owned by Vijay and Vinay Kochar. The CBI has accused Lalu of receiving three acres of prime land in return for the contracts, through a benami firm.

CBI and defence present contrasting views

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which filed an FIR in July 2017, argued there was clear corruption and conspiracy involving Lalu, his family members, and other political associates, including former Union Minister Prem Chand Gupta. The CBI contended that there is sufficient material to frame charges against all 14 accused.

Special Public Prosecutor DP Singh, assisted by Advocate Manu Mishra, asserted that the tendering process was manipulated in favour of Sujata Hotel, and that Lalu benefited indirectly from the deal.

However, senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Lalu Yadav, argued there is no substantial evidence to support the framing of charges. He maintained that the tenders were awarded fairly, and that Lalu should be discharged from the case. After hearing extensive submissions from both sides on a day-to-day basis, the court had initially reserved its order on May 29 and has now scheduled the final decision for August 5.

The case continues to draw national attention, with high-profile political figures awaiting the court’s crucial ruling.