IRCTC can now customise menu to include food for diabetics, infants, health aficionados

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) can now customise its menu to include local and regional cuisines as well as food suitable for diabetics, infants and health aficionados.

The move is aimed at improving catering services on trains and giving passengers more options, a note sent by the Railway Board to the IIRCTC stated.

"As a measure to improve catering services on trains, it has been decided to give IRCTC the flexibility to customize the menu so as to include items of regional cuisines/preferences, seasonal delicacies, requirement during festivals, food items as per the preferences of a different group of passengers such as diabetic food, baby food, health food options, including millet-based local products among others," the note said.

At present, the IRCTC has to get the menus, comprising mostly of standardised food items and beverages, approved by the Railway Board before it can introduce them in trains.

The note also stated that for 'prepaid' trains, in which catering charges are included in the passenger fare, the menu will be decided by the IRCTC within the tariff already notified.

In addition, the sale of a-la-carte meals and branded food items on MRP will also be permitted on these 'prepaid' trains. Menu and tariff of such a-la-carte meals will be decided by the IRCTC, it noted.

For other Mail/Express trains, the menu of budget segment items like standard meals will be decided by the IRCTC within the fixed tariff already notified. Menu and tariff of 'janta' meals shall remain unchanged, it noted.

Sale of a-la-carte meals and branded food items on MRP will be permitted on Mail/Express trains. Menu and tariff of such a-la-carte meals will be decided by the IRCTC, it said.

"While deciding the menu, the IRCTC shall ensure that upgradation in quality and standards of food and service is maintained and safeguards are built in to avoid frequent and undue changes such as curtailment in quantity and quality, use of inferior brands, etc to avoid passenger grievances," the note from the Railway Board said.

