Jai Iran, Jai Hind: Iranian embassy in Delhi thanks India for 'solidarity' amid Israel tensions The conflict began with Israel targeting Iranian nuclear and military sites, saying it could not allow Tehran to develop atomic weapons and that it feared the Islamic Republic was close. Iran has long maintained that its programme is peaceful.

New Delhi:

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi on Wednesday (June 25) issued a statement expressing deep gratitude to the people of India for their solidarity during what it described as "military aggression" by Israel and the United States.

'Stood firmly and vocally with Iran'

The embassy praised the "noble and freedom-loving people of India", including citizens, political parties, Members of Parliament, NGOs, religious and spiritual leaders, academics, media personnel, and social activists, for standing "firmly and vocally" with Iran in recent days.

The embassy acknowledged the "messages of solidarity, moral support, public statements, and peace-oriented gatherings" as a strong source of encouragement for the Iranian people during the period of military conflict.

India stood against violations of the UN Charter and humanitarian principles

Highlighting Iran's position, the embassy said that the country's resistance was not just about defending its sovereignty but also about standing up against violations of the UN Charter and humanitarian principles.

"The steadfastness of the Iranian people in the face of this blatant aggression was not merely a defense of their homeland and national dignity, but a symbol of resistance against the grave violations of the United Nations Charter, humanitarian principles, and the foundational norms of international law. The solidarity of world nations with the people of Iran is not simply a political stance — it is an affirmation of the universal values of justice, legality, and global peace," the embassy said.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently emphasized the need to uphold the principles of international law and to resist expansionist and aggressive policies. We firmly believe that the unity and solidarity of nations serve as a powerful bulwark against war, violence, and injustice.

Once again, we express our sincere appreciation for the genuine and invaluable support shown by the people and institutions of the great nation of India. Undoubtedly, this solidarity — rooted in the longstanding cultural, civilizational, and human ties between our two nations — will further strengthen the cause of peace, stability, and global justice. Jai Iran — Jai Hind," it added.

Iran-Israel conflict

The ceasefire agreement, announced late Monday night by Trump, came into immediate effect following intense back-and-forth missile strikes between Israel and Iran.

The Iran-Israel war that erupted on June 13, 2025, stunned the world with its rapid escalation, intense air campaigns, and direct US involvement. Over 12 days, the conflict saw hundreds of missile strikes, cyber operations, assassinations and the destruction of critical nuclear infrastructure across Iran. The conflict began with Israel targeting Iranian nuclear and military sites, saying it could not allow Tehran to develop atomic weapons and that it feared the Islamic Republic was close. Iran has long maintained that its programme is peaceful.

