Image Source : GOOGLE MAPS Iran missiles land near Al Dhafra airbase where IAF's 5 Rafales halted overnight

United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Al Dhafra airbase, where the five Rafale fighter planes of the Indian Air Force (IAF) halted overnight yesterday, was in a state of high alert when Iranian missiles landed near the base, US media reported.

Al Dhafra base, where US and French troops are stationed, is located close to UAE's capital Abu Dhabi. IAF's 3 single-seater and 2 double-seater Rafales halted at the base overnight before they resume their journey today to land at Ambala airbase.

CNN's Barbara Starr tweeted, "CNN has learned US bases at Al Udeid and Al Dhafra went on alert this am when intel indicators showed an Iranian missile possibly headed that way. Personnel told to take cover for several minutes. No missile struck, US officials say they took prudent precautionary measures."

CNN has learned US bases at Al Udeid and Al Dhafra went on alert this am when intel indicators showed an Iranian missile possibly headed that way. Personnel told to take cover for several minutes. No missile struck, US officials say they took prudent precautionary measures — Barbara Starr (@barbarastarrcnn) July 28, 2020

Another US journalist Lucas Tomlinson of Fox News quoted an official who said that "3 Iranian missiles splashed down in waters near the bases on Tuesday as part of Iran's military exercises."

Two bases in Middle East housing U.S. troops and aircraft went on high alert when 3 Iranian missiles splashed down in waters near the bases Tues. as part of Iran’s military exercises: official



Missiles landed "close enough" to Al Dhafra in UAE and Al Udeid in Qatar for concern — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) July 28, 2020

BBC's Nafiseh Kohnavard added to this by saying that US Navy has slammed Iran's manoeuvre in Persial Gulf. "US Navy slams Iran’s manoeuvre in Persian Gulf calling it 'irresponsible and reckless'. There were reports last night that troops in Al Dafra AFB, UAE, were asked to stay in bunkers, due to IRGC’s drill and missile tests," she tweeted.

#US Navy slams #Iran’s manoeuvre in Persian Gulf calling it 'irresponsible and reckless'



There were reports last night that troops in Al Dafra AFB, UAE, were asked to stay in bunkers, due to #IRGC’s drill and missile tests. — Nafiseh Kohnavard (@nafisehkBBC) July 28, 2020

Sepahnews on Tuesday released a picture of an IRGC speedboat firing a missile during a military exercise on July 28.

Image Source : PTI A Revolutionary Guard's speed boat fires a missile during a military exercise. Iranian commandos also fast-roped down from a helicopter onto a replica of an aircraft carrier in the exercise called "Great Prophet 14. "The drill appears aimed at threatening the U.S. amid tensions between Tehran and Washington.

The outlet also released pictures of Iranian commandos fast-roping down from a helicopter onto a replica of an aircraft carrier called "Great Prophet 14" during the exercise.

The five Rafales are expected to land at Ambala airbase today. The IAF base at Jodhpur has also been kept on standby for the Rafales to land if the weather conditions are not conducive.

