Indian students evacuated from war-torn Iran under ‘Operation Sindhu’ share harrowing ordeal | Video Operation Sindhu: Upon arriving in New Delhi from conflict-hit Iran, evacuated Indian students expressed deep gratitude to the Central government for ensuring a smooth and direct evacuation from their dormitories. Recounting the situation on the ground, they described conditions in Iran as dire.

New Delhi:

A group of 110 Indian medical students, mostly from Jammu and Kashmir, safely returned home from Iran under the Indian government’s 'Operation Sindhu', launched in response to the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel. The first evacuation flight, which arrived in New Delhi on Thursday morning (June 19), brought with it powerful testimonies of fear, destruction, and gratitude.

'We saw missiles, heard bomb explosions': First-hand accounts from students

MBBS student Mir Khalif, visibly shaken, described the scene in Iran as nothing short of a war zone. “We saw missiles in the sky and heard bombs in our neighbourhood. Our building shook during the attacks,” he said upon arrival at the Delhi airport. “We were petrified... I hope no student has to face what we did.”

Other students, including Varta and Huzaif Malik from Kashmir, echoed similar sentiments. Varta recalled the terrifying moments in Urmia and Tehran before the evacuation. “The situation was quite critical. When the Indian government came to our doorstep, it felt like home,” she said.

Ali Akbar from Delhi recounted witnessing a missile and a drone fall near their bus while travelling. “Tehran is in ruins. The images on the news are real—the situation is very bad,” he added.

Indian students evacuated from Iran under Operation Sindhu.

Swift government action praised

The evacuation operation was coordinated by the Indian Embassy in Iran and facilitated by the governments of Armenia and Turkmenistan, who provided crucial logistical support. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh personally received the students at Delhi airport. In a post on X, he wrote, “Warmly welcomed home the first group of 110 Indian nationals evacuated from Iran as part of Operation Sindhu, reaffirming India’s steadfast commitment to the safety and well-being of its citizens abroad.”

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also posted images from the arrival and highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to bring back more Indians.

Families express relief, but worry remains

At Delhi airport, emotional reunions unfolded as anxious parents met their children. Haider Ali, father of MBBS student Maaz Haider, said, “We are happy and grateful, but our hearts are still heavy knowing many students are still stuck in Tehran.”

Parvez Alam from Uttar Pradesh, whose son studied in Urmia, added, “We were under constant stress. The government looked after them well, and we are thankful.”

J&K Students’ Association thanks Centre, urges further evacuations

The Jammu and Kashmir Students' Association expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar for their timely response. Sharing photos of a student’s reunion with her family, the association wrote, “Grateful to the Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister for ensuring her safe return.”

Evacuation efforts are ongoing under 'Operation Sindhu'

Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh confirmed that additional flights are being arranged. “We have planes ready... more people are being evacuated from Turkmenistan,” he said, assuring that helplines remain open for Indians seeking assistance.

Sheikh Afsa, another student evacuated, summed up the sentiment of many, “The government evacuated us from our dormitory, from our door- we didn’t expect this much. They helped us at every step.”

Operation Sindhu continues as a symbol of India's commitment to the safety of its citizens abroad, even as tensions in West Asia remain dangerously high.

