IPS-rank Delhi Police officer tests positive for COVID-19

An IPS-rank officer of the Delhi Police on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. The officer had mild symptoms and after his test result came out as positive, three to four personnel from his office have been quarantined, they said. His PA had earlier tested positive for coronavirus, the officials said.

An order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Tuesday gave a detailed SOP for daily health monitoring and handling of emergency cases in respect of Delhi Police personnel due to the prevailing COVID-19 infection.

Special Commissioner of Police, Traffic has been nominated to coordinate admissions of COVID-19 positive police personnel requiring admission in emergency care.

"An order has also been issued by Special Commissioner of Police, Traffic for providing treatment to COVID-19 positive police personnel, the order said. "Special Commissioner of Police, Traffic may be contacted for such hospital admissions if the government hospital is unable to admit patients.

Under no circumstances should a police person suffer on account of non-admission," it stated.

More than 100 Delhi police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

On Sunday, a 38-year-old sub-inspector deployed at Mandir Marg police station in New Delhi district had tested positive for coronavirus following which at least six police personnel have been home quarantined.

The sub-inspector deployed in emergency duty tested positive for the respiratory infection on Sunday, but he is asymptomatic.

