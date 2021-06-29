IPS Balaji Srivastav gets additional charge of Delhi Police commissioner

Follow us on Image Source : ABHAY PARASHAR, INDIA TV Balaji is currently holding charge of the Special Commissioner of Police (Vigilance) in Delhi Police. He was earlier with the Research Analysis Wing before returning to Delhi a few years ago.

IPS officer Balaji Srivastav has been given the additional charge of Delhi Police commissioner, a day before the incumbent Delhi Police chief SN Shrivastava is retiring from his service.

A 1988-batch Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre IPS officer, Balaji has also served as Director-General of Mizoram and Puducherry, and chief of the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing.

Balaji is replacing current commissioner SN Shrivastava, who will retire from his service on Wednesday. Shrivastava, a 1985-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, had taken charge as Delhi Police Commissioner on February 28 last year in the backdrop of riots in North East Delhi.

Ministry of Home Affairs issued the order on Tuesday appointing Balaji with the additional charge until the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders.

"Consequent upon the superannuation of SN Shrivastava, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Balaji Srivastav will hold the additional charge of Commissioner of Police, Delhi in addition to his regular charge until the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the Home Ministry order mentions.

He has previously worked as DGP/Puducherry, DGP/ Mizoram, Special C.P. Intelligence, Economic Offence Wing and Special Cell, Delhi. He also worked as Addl.DG/Andaman and Nicobar Island.

Srivastava served Cabinet Secretariat for 9 years and handled sensitive assignments. He did Economics (Hons.) from St. Stephens College, the University of Delhi followed by M.A. (Economics) from Delhi School of Economics and LL.B. from Delhi University.

(With inputs from IANS)

