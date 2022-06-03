Was IPL 2022 final 'rigged'? BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's big allegations on BCCI

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO BJP leader Subramanian Swamy

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy dropped a bombshell tweeting that there is a widespread feeling among intelligence agencies that the IPL final was rigged.

On June 2, Swamy tweeted: "There is a widespread feeling in intelligence agencies that the Tata IPL Cricket outcomes were rigged. It may require a probe to clear the air for which PIL may be necessary since Govt will not do it as Amit Shah’s son is defacto dictator of BCCI."

The IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals has become one of the most attended cricket games ever, with the official number coming in at 1,04,859. This number is not only the highest ever in the history of an IPL game but also in the history of white-ball cricket. This is indeed a momentous occasion, and one for the history books.

Gujarat Titans won by 7 wickets

Gujarat Titans won IPL 2022 title defeating Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets. After winning the toss, Rajasthan could score only 130 runs in 9 wickets and 20 overs. Gujarat, however, achieved this winning target by losing 3 wickets in 18.1 overs.

