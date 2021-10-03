Interstate cricket betting racket busted by crime branch, 10 arrested

An interstate cricket betting racket has been busted during an IPL match by the Delhi Police crime branch.
At least 10 persons have been arrested and 10 laptops, 38 mobile phones, 3 LED TVs, etc have been seized.
The accused have accepted bets of approximately Rs 50 lakh.
Also, two people were arrested for allegedly operating a cricket betting racket from a hotel room in Thane city, police said on Sunday.
The two were held on a tip-off on Saturday while an Indian Premier League game was underway, Senior Inspector Vikas Godke of Crime Branch Unit V (Wagle Estate) told PTI.
Cellphones and other equipment have been seized from accused Kamlesh Jaiswal and Ratnesh Pande, both residents of Mulund in Mumbai, he said.
Chitalsar police has registered a case under IPC, Information Technology and Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act provisions, he added.
(With PTI inputs)
