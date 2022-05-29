IPL 2022: Amit Shah to attend GT vs RR final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, security beefed up

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

IPL 2022 Final GT vs RR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present at the Narendra Modi Stadium today in Ahmedabad to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) final match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.

After almost two months of action, the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is at its deciding point, where newbies Gujarat Titans and inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals will square off against each other to lift the glittering silverware at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

A heavy security cover has been prepared in view of the presence of many high-profile guests who will attend the closing ceremony of the IPL 2022.

With the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, 6000 police personnel have been deployed in the city of Ahmedabad to provide proper security.

“As many as 17 DCPs, 4 DIGSs, 28 ACPs, 51 police inspectors, 268 sub-inspectors, over 5,000 constables, 1,000 home guards and three companies of SRP will be part of the Bandobast in the coming days,” Sanjay Srivastava, Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad city was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Legendary music composer AR Rehman and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will also be performing at the closing ceremony of the IPL 2022.

Many Hollywood stars are also scheduled to be present for the finals.

Opportunity to become champions in the debut season for Gujarat Titans

For Gujarat, winning the trophy at their home ground will be the perfect ending to their season of firsts, where they exceeded every pre-tournament expectation, becoming the table-toppers and then earning a direct ticket to the title clash.

Golden opportunity for Rajasthan Royals too

For Rajasthan, making an appearance in the final after winning their only title in 2008, it will be a golden opportunity to pay a superb tribute to their leader of the inaugural trophy run and leg-spin legend, Shane Warne.

The Hardik Pandya-led side were written off by many even before the tournament had begun while their mega auction strategy wasn't deemed great. Many wondered if Pandya, fighting his own battles with form and injury and out of action since the 2021 Men's T20 World Cup, can inspire the new entrants while taking care of his own game.

Moreover, England opener Jason Roy pulled out of the tournament citing bio-bubble environment. Despite all odds, Gujarat stunned everyone with their consistency, becoming the first team to enter the playoffs and eventually, be in the final. Gujarat's reasons for success have been all performing as a collective and chipping in with role clarity.

"The balance we have in the team, which has helped to take us in this position because it was very clear to each and every player what is my position, where I will bat and even knew that this is the situation I will face in the game and be fully prepared for that. There was no confusion in the players' minds that what will be the responsibility in my team and what role I will play.

"It was very clear from game one, which was really important for the bowling unit too, that 'yes, this is my responsibility, this is where I will bowl'. So, that's really more important than you having the best teams. The balance of the team has been top-class, that's how we got here," said leg-spinner Rashid Khan on how Gujarat have been successful in the tournament.

Apart from Pandya the batter and his captaincy being the surprise package of the tournament, openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha, middle-order aggressors David Miller and Rahul Tewatia, pace spearhead Mohammed Shami, along with other members in the attack and Rashid Khan doing his own thing with ball and bat, have been great contributors to Gujarat's success in different stages of the mega event.

On the other hand, Rajasthan had a great auction strategy where they got highly experienced players and are now seeing the results with them now in sight of bagging just their second IPL trophy. The Sanju Samson-led side will also be buoyed to reverse the 0-2 head-to-head trend against Gujarat in IPL 2022.

Their spin base is covered by leading wicket-taker and purple cap winner Yuzvendra Chahal with senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin showing his all-round exploits while the pace attack of Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy have been operating at an optimum level.

Their top order has revolved around orange-cap holder Jos Buttler, who's now got four centuries in the tournament, equalling Virat Kohli's record with an unbeaten 106 in the Qualifier 2 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday apart from Shimron Hetmyer's finishing exploits.

Overall, there is very little to separate between Gujarat and Rajasthan apart from their road to the final. But Sunday's title clash will be the one to decide the difference between Gujarat and Rajasthan in taking the silverware home.

