I-PAC raids: ED files writ petition in SC against CM Banerjee over alleged threats, harassment of officers The ED has alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, with the aid of the police, took away incriminating documents from the agency's custody during a raid at I-PAC director Pratik Jain's home in Kolkata.

New Delhi:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved the Supreme Court with a writ petition against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging threats and harassment of three ED officers during a probe and search operation at the I-PAC office and the premises of its director, Pratik Jain, in connection with the coal pilferage scam.

What did the ED say?

The ED said that this petition has been filed against the wrongful obstruction of ED officers during a search operation in Kolkata. This petition has been filed against the West Bengal government and the Chief Minister.

The petition has been filed by three ED officers who were in West Bengal during the operation.

ED makes extremely serious allegations against CM Banerjee

The petition filed by the central investigating agency ED contains serious allegations against CM Banerjee and several others. The petition filed by the central investigating agency ED alleges that the West Bengal Chief Minister and the DGP obstructed a search operation. It demands that the CBI register an FIR and investigate Banerjee, DGP Rajeev Kumar, and CP Manoj Verma for obstructing the search operation on January 8 in the approximately Rs 2,742 crore coal scam.

The petition states that Banerjee and the DGP forcibly entered and disrupted the search operation. TMC supporters tried to hijack the High Court proceedings. TMC supporters created a pre-planned disturbance through WhatsApp groups before the High Court hearing. It demands that the CBI register an FIR and investigate West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, DGP Rajeev Kumar, and CP Manoj Verma for obstructing the search operation on January 8th in the approximately Rs 2,742 crore coal scam.

The petition states that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with more than 100 police personnel, entered Prateek Jain's residence at 12:05 PM and forcibly took away the laptops, mobile phones, and documents seized by the ED in a truck.

Bengal govt files caveat in Supreme Court

On January 10, the West Bengal government also filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, urging it to ensure that no order is passed without the state's arguments. A caveat is filed by a litigant in the high courts and the Supreme Court to ensure that no adverse order is passed against it without it being heard.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 8 conducted searches on the premises of I-PAC and its director, Pratik Jain, in Kolkata as part of a money laundering probe into an alleged multi-crore rupee coal pilferage scam.

According to the agency, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee entered the raid sites and took away "key" evidence, including physical documents and electronic devices. Banerjee has accused the central agency of overreach.

I-PAC slams ED raids

Meanwhile, the I-PAC has slammed the ED raids and said that the probe agency has set an "unsettling precedent". However, it said that it will extend "full cooperation and will continue to do so as required, engaging with the process in complete accordance and respect for the law".

"We have always upheld the highest standards of professional integrity in all that we do. Despite what transpired yesterday, we remain fully committed to continuing our work unfazed and unperturbed, with consistency and accountability guided by the same purpose that has shaped us from the start," the I-PAC said.

"We do not contest elections or hold political office. Our role is limited to transparent and professional political consulting, uninfluenced by differences in political ideology," it added.

Also Read: I-PAC raids fiasco: ED vs Bengal government face-off reaches Supreme Court

Also Read: I-PAC raids drama: Mamata protests in Kolkata, ED goes to HC claiming interference