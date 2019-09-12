Thursday, September 12, 2019
     
  INX Media scam: Chidambaram not required to be arrested now in PMLA case, ED tells court

INX Media scam: Chidambaram not required to be arrested now in PMLA case, ED tells court

ED said it will take him into custody in the INX Media money laundering case at an appropriate time.

New Delhi Published on: September 12, 2019 15:51 IST
INX Media scam: Chidambaram not required to be arrested now
INX Media scam: Chidambaram not required to be arrested now in PMLA case, ED tells court

The Enforcement Directorate told a court here on Thursday that former finance minister P Chidambaram, lodged in Tihar jail in the INX Media corruption case, is not required to be arrested at this stage in the money laundering case.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar was informed by the ED that Chidambaram is already in judicial custody in the CBI's corruption case and not in a position to tamper with the evidence.

ED said it will take him into custody in the INX Media money laundering case at an appropriate time.

The court was hearing Chidambaram's plea to surrender in ED's money laundering case. 

