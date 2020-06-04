Image Source : PTI INX Media case: Supreme Court dismisses CBI's challenge to Chidambaram's bail

Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed CBI's review petition challenging senior Congress leader and former Union minister P. Chidambaram's bail in INX Media case.

Dismissing the plea, a bench of Justices P Banumathi, AS Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy said, “Application for oral hearing the review petition in open court is rejected. We have perused the Review Petition and the connected papers carefully and are convinced that the order, of which review has been sought, does not suffer from any error apparent warranting its reconsideration. The Review Petition is, accordingly, dismissed.”

The CBI had registered its case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

Yesterday, The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a chargesheet against Chidambaram in the INX Media money-laundering case.

A password protected e-chargesheet was filed against Chidambaram, his son Karti and others before the court of Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar on Monday.

