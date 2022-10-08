Invest Rajasthan Summit 2022: Be it Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani or Jay Shah, we welcome all, says Ashok Gehlot

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Invest Rajasthan Summit 2022: Be it Adani, Ambani or Jay Shah, we welcome all, says Ashok Gehlot

Highlights Rajasthan will welcome all because it requires employment and investment: CM Gehlot

His remarks come a day after BJP mocked Congress after Gehlot praised Adani

Gehlot said be it Adani, Ambani or Jay Shah, we welcome all in Rajasthan

Invest Rajasthan Summit 2022: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday (October 8) said that industrialist Gautam Adani or Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah, Rajasthan will welcome all because it requires employment and investment, said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

His remarks come a day after the BJP mocked the Congress after Gehlot praised Adani at the Invest Rajasthan Summit.

"Be it Adani, Ambani or Amit Shah's son Jay Shah, we will welcome all. We want employment and investment," Gehlot told reporters after addressing the MSME Conclave at the summit.

Calling the BJP mocking his praise for Adani "unfortunate", Gehlot said, "I condemn this. Making this an issue will cost the BJP dearly."

On Friday, the BJP mocked the Congress after Gehlot lavished praise on Adani, the industrialist Rahul Gandhi often highlights to allege that Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped only big businessmen.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: "Our commitment is reflected in our actions": Adani Group's Gautam Adani at Invest Rajasthan Summit

ALSO READ: Gautam Adani to invest $100 billion across new energy, data centres

Latest India News