Intervene if doctors, nurses are ill-treated: PM Modi appeals to Indians

Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi during his address via video conferencing on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called upon the Indian public to make time interventions on their part if they were witness to incidents of doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals being ill-treated. “Everyone should take an initiative to make such people understand that they are wrong,” said the PM, adding that he had asked the home ministry and respective state police chiefs to take strict action against people indulging in such a nuisance.

There have been recent reports of doctors and healthcare professionals being ostracized in their respective neighbourhoods, amid fears that other could contract the infection from them.

“The healthcare professionals working in white uniforms in hospitals are like God for us today, they are saving us from the disease, they are saving us by risking their own lives,” the Prime Minister said.

The remarks by the Prime Minister came during a video-conferencing address to the constituents of Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, to mark the first day of Navaratra festivities across the nation.

“I should have been among them in times like this, but it could not be possible due to the things which are going on in Delhi,” said the PM. He, however, added that despite the hectic schedule, he was being regularly updated about the ongoing situation in Varanasi.

He added that despite being busy, he has been taking regular updates about Varanasi from his colleagues. It was the Prime Minister’s first interaction with the people of Varanasi after the outbreak of coronavirus.

A second-term Member of Parliament from Varanasi, the Prime Minister also took questions on a range of related issues around coronavirus during his video conference.

Also read: ‘SARS-CoV2 virus seems to be very tough,’ warns Indian scientist researching coronavirus