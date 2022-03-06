Internet services suspended in 7 districts of West Bengal | Here's why

Sunday, March 06, 2022
     
The restriction will be imposed in a few blocks under the districts of Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Birbhum and Darjeeling on March 7 to 9, March 11 and 12 and on March 15 and 16.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Kolkata Updated on: March 06, 2022 16:50 IST
Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE

Highlights

  • WB govt announced the suspension of internet services for eight days in seven districts.
  • The restriction will be imposed in a few blocks under the districts of Malda, Murshidabad, etc.
  • No restriction is being imposed on voice calls, SMS, and newspapers.

In order to avoid unlawful activities, the West Bengal government on Thursday announced the suspension of internet services for eight days in seven districts. It is said to be a preventive measure to keep illegal activities in check.

The Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs Department, WB, in a statement said, "The government has received intelligence reports that unlawful activities can be carried in certain areas over internet transmissions and voice over internet telephony and hence restrictions are being imposed on the use of the internet.

"The restriction will be imposed in a few blocks under the districts of Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Birbhum and Darjeeling on March 7 to 9, March 11 and 12 and on March 15 and 16 from 11:00 am to 3:15 pm," the statement added.

No restriction is being imposed on voice calls, SMS, and newspapers.

(With ANI Inputs)

