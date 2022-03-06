Internet services suspended in 7 districts of West Bengal | Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE Internet services suspended in 7 districts of West Bengal

In order to avoid unlawful activities, the West Bengal government on Thursday announced the suspension of internet services for eight days in seven districts. It is said to be a preventive measure to keep illegal activities in check.

The Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs Department, WB, in a statement said, "The government has received intelligence reports that unlawful activities can be carried in certain areas over internet transmissions and voice over internet telephony and hence restrictions are being imposed on the use of the internet.

"The restriction will be imposed in a few blocks under the districts of Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Birbhum and Darjeeling on March 7 to 9, March 11 and 12 and on March 15 and 16 from 11:00 am to 3:15 pm," the statement added.

No restriction is being imposed on voice calls, SMS, and newspapers.

(With ANI Inputs)

