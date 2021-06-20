International Yoga Day: PM Modi set to address programme tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/PTI International Yoga Day: PM Modi to address programme at 6.30 am tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a programme on the occasion of seventh International Yoga Day on June 21, Monday. The theme this year is 'Yoga for wellness'. He will address the event at 6.30 am, Modi said in a tweet.

"Tomorrow, 21st June, we will mark the 7th Yoga Day. The theme this year is ‘Yoga For Wellness’, which focusses on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being. At around 6:30 AM tomorrow, will be addressing the Yoga Day programme," he wrote on Twitter.

The Ayush Ministry, which is the nodal ministry for International Day of Yoga (IDY), in a statement has said that in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent restrictions on congregational activities, the lead event of the day will be a televised programme with Prime Minister Modi's address being the highlight.

Scheduled to start at 6.30 am on all Doordarshan channels on Monday, the event will also include an address by Minister of State for Ayush Kiren Rijiju and a live yoga demonstration by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, the Ministry said in a statement.

READ MORE: International Yoga Day 2021: Correct way to do Surya namaskar or Sun salutation and its benefits

Latest India News