June 21, 2026
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International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: PM Modi to lead global Yoga day celebrations from Kolkata as world joins in

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Updated:

India and the world are marking the 12th International Yoga Day with large-scale events centred around the theme ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the national celebration from Kolkata’s Red Road, while Indian Missions abroad are organising programmes.

International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE Updates
International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE Updates Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

The 12th edition of International Yoga Day is being observed across India and around the world with enthusiastic participation from people of all ages. This year’s theme, ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’, focuses on making yoga a lifelong habit that supports physical fitness, mental well-being and emotional balance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the main national event from Kolkata’s iconic Red Road, while Indian diplomatic missions are hosting celebrations at thousands of venues across different countries.

Stay tuned with INDIA TV for all latest updates, key highlights and major developments from Yoga Day celebrations...

 

Live updates :International Yoga Day 2026

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  • 5:41 AM (IST)Jun 21, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Yoga day celebrations begin across India

    International Yoga Day celebrations started early Sunday morning across several states as people gathered in parks, stadiums, schools and public spaces to participate in mass yoga sessions. From major cities to small towns, thousands of participants rolled out yoga mats before sunrise to mark the occasion. This year’s celebrations have drawn significant enthusiasm, with organisers reporting strong participation from students, professionals, senior citizens and fitness enthusiasts. The nationwide observance reflects yoga's growing popularity as a daily wellness practice.

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