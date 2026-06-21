International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: PM Modi to lead global Yoga day celebrations from Kolkata as world joins in

New Delhi:

The 12th edition of International Yoga Day is being observed across India and around the world with enthusiastic participation from people of all ages. This year’s theme, ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’, focuses on making yoga a lifelong habit that supports physical fitness, mental well-being and emotional balance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the main national event from Kolkata’s iconic Red Road, while Indian diplomatic missions are hosting celebrations at thousands of venues across different countries.

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