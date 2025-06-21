Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. International Yoga Day 2025 Live Updates: PM Modi to perform Yoga in Visakhapatnam with 3 lakh people

  Live International Yoga Day 2025 Live Updates: PM Modi to perform Yoga in Visakhapatnam with 3 lakh people

International Yoga Day 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Visakhapatnam on Friday to participate in the celebrations organised by the Government of Andhra Pradesh. The main event is scheduled for Saturday from 6.30 am to 8 am and aims to set a world record with 3 lakh people.

International Yoga Day 2025
International Yoga Day 2025 Image Source : AP
Edited By: Ashish Verma
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The 11th International Day of Yoga is being celebrated on 21 June with great enthusiasm across India and around the world. This year’s theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” emphasises the vital link between personal well-being and the health of the planet, reflecting the Indian philosophy of “Sarve Santu Niramaya” (May all be free from disease).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the national celebrations from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, where he is performing the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) along with more than 3 lakh participants. This large-scale event is part of the ‘Yoga Sangam’ initiative, which features synchronised yoga sessions at over 1 lakh locations nationwide. In total, more than 2 crore people are expected to join in the observance.

To commemorate this decadal milestone, the Government of Andhra Pradesh is organising a Guinness World Record attempt and is set to distribute over 50 lakh yoga certificates. A standout feature of the celebration includes 25,000 tribal children performing 108 Surya Namaskars in 108 minutes at Andhra University.

Live updates :International Yoga Day 2025 Live Updates: PM Modi to perform Yoga with 3 lakh people in Visakhapatnam

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 6:25 AM (IST)Jun 21, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    International Yoga Day 2025 Live: PM Modi to lead mass yoga session in Visakhapatnam

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the national celebrations in Visakhapatnam, where over 3 lakh participants are expected to join. As part of the expansive ‘Yoga Sangam’ initiative, the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) will be performed simultaneously at more than 10 lakh locations across the country.

  • 6:25 AM (IST)Jun 21, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    International Yoga Day 2025 Live: Delhi to mark the day with Red Fort event

    Delhi will host yoga sessions at 109 locations across the city, with a flagship event at the historic Red Fort. The programme is being organised by the Brahma Kumaris in collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush.

  • 6:16 AM (IST)Jun 21, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    International Yoga Day celebrated at Khaan Quest

    The Indian Contingent proudly led the International Yoga Day celebrations during Exercise Khaan Quest, a multinational peacekeeping training exercise held in Mongolia. A revitalising yoga session was organised for all participating nations, drawing enthusiastic participation from multinational military contingents. Set against the tranquil Mongolian landscape, the event showcased yoga’s universal appeal as a means to enhance physical well-being, mental clarity, and inner balance. The session also underscored the shared values of peace, discipline, and cooperation that unite the global military community.

  • 6:14 AM (IST)Jun 21, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    ITBP jawans peform Yoga on banks of Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh

    On International Yoga Day, ITBP personnel performed yoga on the banks of Pangong Tso at Border Outposts Dhan Singh Thapa and Chartse (24 Battalion, Leh), situated at altitudes ranging from 14,100 to 14,200 feet.

  • 6:13 AM (IST)Jun 21, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Watch: Haryana CM performs Yoga with Swami Ramdev

    Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, and other participants joined the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations, performing yoga under the guidance of Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev.

  • 6:12 AM (IST)Jun 21, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    International Yoga Day 2025 Live: PM Modi’s message to Gram Panchayats

    In a letter to Gram Pradhans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted yoga’s global influence and called on local leaders to actively lead the celebrations. His appeal has led to a significant rise in yoga activities across Panchayats, Anganwadis, and Health Centres.

  • 6:12 AM (IST)Jun 21, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    International Yoga Day 2025 Live: Why June 21 is significant

    June 21, the Summer Solstice, symbolises the harmony between humans and nature, making it a fitting date for International Yoga Day. Since its declaration by the United Nations in 2014, the day has evolved into a global movement promoting both cultural connection and holistic health.

  • 6:11 AM (IST)Jun 21, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    25,000 tribal students to perform Surya Namaskars

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that 25,000 tribal students will perform Surya Namaskars for 108 minutes as part of the International Yoga Day 2025 celebrations.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Yoga Day International Yoga Day PM Modi Narendra Modi
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\