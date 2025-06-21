Live International Yoga Day 2025 Live Updates: PM Modi to perform Yoga in Visakhapatnam with 3 lakh people International Yoga Day 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Visakhapatnam on Friday to participate in the celebrations organised by the Government of Andhra Pradesh. The main event is scheduled for Saturday from 6.30 am to 8 am and aims to set a world record with 3 lakh people.

New Delhi:

The 11th International Day of Yoga is being celebrated on 21 June with great enthusiasm across India and around the world. This year’s theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” emphasises the vital link between personal well-being and the health of the planet, reflecting the Indian philosophy of “Sarve Santu Niramaya” (May all be free from disease).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the national celebrations from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, where he is performing the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) along with more than 3 lakh participants. This large-scale event is part of the ‘Yoga Sangam’ initiative, which features synchronised yoga sessions at over 1 lakh locations nationwide. In total, more than 2 crore people are expected to join in the observance.

To commemorate this decadal milestone, the Government of Andhra Pradesh is organising a Guinness World Record attempt and is set to distribute over 50 lakh yoga certificates. A standout feature of the celebration includes 25,000 tribal children performing 108 Surya Namaskars in 108 minutes at Andhra University.