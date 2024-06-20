Union Culture Ministry to celebrate Yoga Day at Delhi's Purana Quila, around 500 people to attend

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on June 21.

The Ministry of Culture is set to commemorate the International Day of Yoga on Friday at the historic Purana Quila in Delhi, according to officials. Celebrated annually on June 21, the International Day of Yoga (IDY) aims to raise awareness about yoga's significant potential in enhancing overall health and well-being. This year, Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will lead the celebration at the Sun Dial Lawns, Qutab Minar. Shekhawat, who recently assumed leadership of both ministries, will spearhead the event, highlighting the importance of yoga in promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Around 500 people set to attend

The Ministry of Culture in coordination with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will organise IDY at the site of the iconic Purana Quila. Govind Mohan, Secretary, Union Culture Ministry is slated to grace the occasion, another official said. "At the Purana Quila, about 500 people will be attending to mark the day. These wil include NCC cadets, paramilitary personnel, officials of the Ministry of Culture, ASI and National Monument Authority (NMA)," a top official of the ASI tod PTI on Thursday.

About Purana Quila in Delhi

The centuries-old fort was built by Sher Shah Suri and Mughal emperor Humayun. The fort stands on a site nestling thousands of years of history. Both the ASI and the NMA fall under the purview of the Ministry of Culture. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation on June 21 morning to mark the IYD as he will participate in and event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar.

International Yoga Day 2024

It is pertinent to mention here that International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on June 21st. This year, 2024, marks the 10th anniversary of this global event dedicated to the ancient Indian practice of yoga. The theme for International Yoga Day 2024 is "Yoga for Self and Society". This theme highlights the importance of yoga not only for individual well-being but also for fostering a sense of community and social harmony. In 2024, marking the 10th anniversary of International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to host an event in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, situated on the shores of Dal Lake. Attendance is anticipated to exceed 3,000 to 4,000 participants.

