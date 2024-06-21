Friday, June 21, 2024
     
International Yoga Day 2024 Celebration Live Updates: PM Modi, Amit Shah perform yoga

Since 2015, Prime Minister Modi has led the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Srinagar Updated on: June 21, 2024 9:00 IST
PM Modi performs yoga in Srinagar
Image Source : ANI PM Modi performs yoga in Srinagar

International Yoga Day 2024 Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 10th International Day of Yoga in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The prime minister performed yoga at a 10th International Day of Yoga event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar amid unprecedented tight security. He also addressed the gathering on the occasion and took part in the yoga session thereafter. This year's Yoga Day event underscores yoga's profound impact on young minds and bodies. The celebration aims to unite thousands in the practice of yoga, promoting health and wellness on a global scale. 

Live updates :International Yoga Day 2024

  • Jun 21, 2024 9:00 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Border Security Force personnel perform Yoga at zero line

    Punjab: Border Security Force personnel performed Yoga at zero line at JCP Attari, Amritsar on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.

  • Jun 21, 2024 8:58 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets participants of the Yoga session

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted participants of the Yoga session at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

  • Jun 21, 2024 8:57 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    World sees yoga as powerful agent for global good: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the world sees yoga as a powerful agent for global good as it helps people live in the present without carrying the baggage of the past. Addressing a gathering at the 10th International Yoga Day event at the SKICC in Srinagar, the prime minister said yoga has helped people realise that their welfare is linked to the welfare of the world around them.

  • Jun 21, 2024 8:56 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    UP Governor Patel, CM Yogi take part in Yoga Day event

    Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed different asanas as they led the International Day of Yoga celebrations in the state on Friday. The governor and the CM were joined by hundreds of people on the lawns of the Governor's House in Lucknow.

  • Jun 21, 2024 8:55 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Yoga being celebrated across world now, says BJP leader Shaina NC

    " ...The importance PM Modi has given to Yoga, you can see a glimpse of it here in Mumbai... health is wealth and our PM has taught us... Yoga is being celebrated across the world now...," said BJP leader Shaina NC.

  • Jun 21, 2024 8:51 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    "World seeing new Yoga economy going forward": PM Modi

    "World seeing new Yoga economy going forward," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a yoga event in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on 10th International Day of Yoga.

  • Jun 21, 2024 8:28 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Yoga helps us realise that our welfare is related to welfare of world around us: PM

    Yoga helps us realise that our welfare is related to the welfare of the world around us, PM Modi said at an event on the occasion of the International Yoga Day.

  • Jun 21, 2024 8:26 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    BJP MP Anurag Thakur performs Yoga

    BJP MP Anurag Thakur performed Yoga in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.

  • Jun 21, 2024 8:19 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Actor Jackie Shroff performs yoga

    Actor Jackie Shroff and BJP spokesperson Shaina NC performed yoga during an event in Mumbai.

  • Jun 21, 2024 8:14 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Research on Yoga is being done in prestigious universities: PM Modi

     "This year in India, a 101-year-old woman Yoga teacher from France was accorded the Padma Shri. She had never come to India but she dedicated her entire life to creating awareness about Yoga. Today, research on Yoga is being done in prestigious universities and institutions around the world; research papers are being published," said PM Modi while addressing an event on International Day of Yoga.

  • Jun 21, 2024 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    PM Modi performs Yoga

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Yoga at an indoor-event in Srinagar.

  • Jun 21, 2024 7:59 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    We can feel the energy in Srinagar, that we gain through Yoga: PM Modi

    "We can feel the energy in Srinagar, that we gain through Yoga. I extend greetings to people of the country and people performing Yoga in every corner of the world on Yoga Day. International Yoga Day has completed a historic journey of 10 years. In 2014, I proposed International Yoga Day at the United Nations. This proposal by India was supported by 177 nations and this was a record in itself. Since then, Yoga Day has been creating new records," said PM Modi while addressing a yoga event in Srinagar, J&K.

  • Jun 21, 2024 7:58 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    PM Modi addresses yoga event in Srinagar

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a yoga event in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

  • Jun 21, 2024 7:44 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    JP Nadda performs Yoga

    Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda performed Yoga on the occasion of 10th International Yoga Day.

  • Jun 21, 2024 7:39 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    PM Modi attends yoga event in Srinagar

    PM Modi and Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha attended an in-door yoga event in Srinagar on Friday.

  • Jun 21, 2024 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Union Minister Bhupender Yadav performs Yoga

    Union Minister Bhupender Yadav performed Yoga at Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy in Dehradun, on 10th International Yoga Day.

  • Jun 21, 2024 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Rain disrupts International Yoga Day celebrations in Kashmir

    Early morning rainfall on Friday disrupted International Yoga Day events in Kashmir, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lead the celebrations on the banks of the Dal Lake.

  • Jun 21, 2024 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Hundreds join International Yoga Day celebrations in Tel Aviv

    Over three hundred people from across Israel rolled out yoga mats and performed asanas as they participated in International Yoga Day celebrations at the Peres Centre for Peace and Innovation in Tel Aviv. First Lady Michal Herzog was the chief guest at the main International Yoga Day event. A series of events were held across the country. The event was organised by the Embassy of India in Israel in association with the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality and the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Israel.

  • Jun 21, 2024 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    ITBP personnel perform Yoga

    ITBP personnel performed Yoga at Muguthang Sub Sector in North Sikkim at an altitude of more than 15,000 feet, on the 10th International Yoga Day.

  • Jun 21, 2024 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat performs yoga

    Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat performs yoga on the 10th International Yoga Day.

  • Jun 21, 2024 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Amit Shah to attend Yoga Day celebrations in Gujarat

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in a yoga event in Ahmedabad on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. Shah will perform yoga at a public garden on Sindhu Bhavan Road in the city with other participants.

  • Jun 21, 2024 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    School children perform Yoga alongside Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh

    School children performed Yoga alongside Pangong Tso Lake in ladakh on the occasion of 10the International Yoga Day.

  • Jun 21, 2024 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Gujarat CM participates in state-level Yoga Day celebration

    Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel participated in a state-level celebration of International Yoga Day at Nadabet, Banaskantha District. 

  • Jun 21, 2024 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Ministry of Culture to celebrate Yoga day at Delhi's Purana Quila

    The Ministry of Culture will celebrate the International Day of Yoga on Friday at the site of the historic Purana Quila in Delhi. The International Day of Yoga (IDY) is celebrated annually on June 21 to create awareness about its vast potential in improving overall health and well-being. Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will lead a celebration at Sun Dial Lawns, Qutab Minar to mark the IDY.

  • Jun 21, 2024 6:40 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Indian Army jawans all set to perform Yoga

    Indian Army jawans are all set to perform Yoga at Col Sonam Wangchuk Stadium in Leh, Ladakh on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.

  • Jun 21, 2024 6:30 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, BL Verma perform yoga

    Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and BL Verma performed yoga on the 10th International Yoga Day.

  • Jun 21, 2024 6:29 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    International Yoga Day celebration in Delhi

    Army Chief (Designate) Lt General Upendra Dwivedi and others warmed up as they participate in a Yoga Session at Cariappa Parade Ground, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.

  • Jun 21, 2024 6:27 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Yoga Day celebration in rural areas

    10th International Yoga Day aims for encourage grassroots participation and the spread of yoga in rural areas.

  • Jun 21, 2024 6:26 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    'Yoga for Self and Society' is theme of 10th International Yoga Day

    This year’s theme "Yoga for Self and Society" highlights the dual role in fostering individual and societal well-being.

