International Yoga Day 2024 Celebration Live Updates: PM Modi, Amit Shah perform yoga

International Yoga Day 2024 Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 10th International Day of Yoga in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The prime minister performed yoga at a 10th International Day of Yoga event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar amid unprecedented tight security. He also addressed the gathering on the occasion and took part in the yoga session thereafter. This year's Yoga Day event underscores yoga's profound impact on young minds and bodies. The celebration aims to unite thousands in the practice of yoga, promoting health and wellness on a global scale.