Merchant Navy captain thanks PM Modi as he interacts with winners of Nari Shakti Puraskar | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted on Monday with the winners of Nari Shakti Puraskar in New Delhi. Smriti Irani, the minister of the Women and Child Development ministry was also present at the event that was held in New Delhi. This International Women's Day, President Ram Nath Kovind will distribute awards to 29 women to recognize their exceptional work towards the empowerment of vulnerable and marginalized women.

As seen in the video provided by news agency, ANI, Merchant Navy captain Radhika Menon thanked the Prime Minister for his efforts in projecting India as a strong nation. The efforts of PM Modi were praised by the winners during the interaction.

Some of the awardees are Merchant Navy captain Radhika Menon, social entrepreneur Anita Gupta, organic farmer and tribal activist Ushaben Dineshbhai Vasava, innovator Nasira Akhter, Intel-India head Nivruti Rai, down syndrome affected Kathak Dancer Saylee Nandkishor Agavane, first woman snake rescuer Vanita Jagdeo Borade and mathematician Neena Gupta.

The Nari Shakti Puraskar acknowledges the exceptional contribution made by individuals and institutions and celebrates women as game-changers and catalysts of positive change in society. It is an initiative of the Women and Child Development Ministry.

The recipients are from fields such as entrepreneurship, agriculture, innovation, social work, education and literature, linguistics, arts and crafts, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), disability rights, merchant navy, and wildlife conservation.

