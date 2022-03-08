On Women's Day, Army Chief Naravane visits AWWA exhibition in New Delhi | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV General MM Naravane, the Chief of Army Staff visited the exhibition of artists and entrepreneurs organized by the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) at DLF Promenade Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane visited the exhibition of artists and entrepreneurs organized by the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) at DLF Promenade Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi on Tuesday.

Image Source : INDIA TV General MM Naravane, the Chief of Army Staff visited the exhibition of artists and entrepreneurs organized by the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) at DLF Promenade Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

The AWWA organized a Pan India exhibition for its artists and entrepreneurs at various locations in the country including Udhampur (Chinar Complex), Jaipur (Jawahar Kala Kendra), Bhatinda (Mittal Mall), Hisar (Miraj Mall), Lucknow (MB Club), Kolkata (Academy of Fine Arts, Rabindra Sadan), Chandigarh (Elante Mall) and Pune (SGS Mall) from March 5-8, 2022.

Image Source : INDIA TV General MM Naravane, the Chief of Army Staff visited the exhibition of artists and entrepreneurs organized by the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) at DLF Promenade Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

The Army Chief appreciated the effort showcasing their art and entrepreneurial skills thereby revealing their creative side, apart from being a pillar of strength to her husband, a loving mother to her kids, a companion to her friends and a professional.

Image Source : INDIA TV General MM Naravane, the Chief of Army Staff visited the exhibition of artists and entrepreneurs organized by the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) at DLF Promenade Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

Over 600 plus registrations were done by the Army Wives to showcase their arts and business idea, which are shortlisted and exhibited on Women's Day, an apt day to highlight the artistic side of ladies from the Armed Forces fraternity.

Image Source : INDIA TV General MM Naravane, the Chief of Army Staff visited the exhibition of artists and entrepreneurs organized by the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) at DLF Promenade Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

The visit of the Army Chief has rendered support to the celebration of achievements of women of the Armed forces fraternity in various cultural and socio-economic fields. The COAS was appreciative of the talent and innovative ideas put on display by the ladies and motivated them to take an active part in such initiatives.

Image Source : INDIA TV General MM Naravane, the Chief of Army Staff visited the exhibition of artists and entrepreneurs organized by the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) at DLF Promenade Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

ALSO READ | Why is marital 'rape' still not criminalized in India?

ALSO READ | International Women's Day: How are women reshaping India’s political landscape?

Latest India News