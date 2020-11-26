No international flights this year! DGCA extends suspension of operations till December 31

Image Source : PTI DGCA extends suspension of scheduled international passenger flights till December 31

The suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till December 31 amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Thursday.However, the government has allowed the movement of passengers via air bubbles. An air bubble is a travel corridor between two countries that will fly their aircraft in a regulated environment.

The circular however mentioned that there will be no restriction on international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.

The scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under the bilateral 'air bubble' arrangements with selected countries since July.

India has formed air bubble pacts with around 18 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

