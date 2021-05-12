Wednesday, May 12, 2021
     
International Nurses Day: Amit Shah praises nurses for their relentless service to mankind

"We salute our nursing staff for their selfless care, devotion and commitment," Shah said on his Twitter account.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: May 12, 2021 16:30 IST
International Nurses Day, Amit Shah, praise, nurses, relentless service, service to mankind, coronav
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Amit Shah praises nurses for their relentless service to mankind. 

Home minister Amit Shah lauded nursing professionals on the International Nurses Day on Wednesday, saying they are working relentlessly to serve mankind.

"I express my sincere gratitude towards all the nurses, the saviours of humanity on this #InternationalNursesDay. Being the frontline warriors, our nurses are working relentlessly to serve mankind. We salute our nursing staff for their selfless care, devotion and commitment," Shah said on his official Twitter account.

International Nurses Day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of founder of modern nursing Florence Nightingale.

