International Literacy Day: What was India's literacy rate at Independence and what is it now?

International Literacy Day 2025: When India gained independence on August 15, 1947, the country's literacy rate was a mere 12 per cent. However, in 1951, after the government conducted the first census, the literacy rate stood at 18.33 per cent.

International Literacy Day is observed every year on September 8 to mark the importance of literacy and the challenges around it. In October 1966, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), at its 14th general conference session, decided to observe International Literacy Day.

The first International Literacy Day was observed in 1967.

This year, the theme of International Literacy Day is 'Promoting Literacy in the Digital Era'. This theme aims to highlight the challenges and opportunities the world has because of the digital transformation.

Why International Literacy Day is important for India?

International Literacy Day aims to promote literacy among people. As envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India aims to become a developed country by 2047, a year when it would be celebrating its 100th Independence Day. Thus, International Literacy Day is crucial for India, as it aims to make them aware of the importance of education.

It must be noted here that a person in India is considered literate if he or she has the ability to read and write with understanding in any language, according to the Constitution.

What was India's literacy rate at Independence?

When India gained independence on August 15, 1947, the country's literacy rate was a mere 12 per cent. However, in 1951, after the government conducted the first nationwide census, the literacy rate stood at 18.33 per cent, according to the data available at the Press Information Bureau (PIB) website.

While the literacy rate among males was 27.16 per cent, it was 8.86 per cent among females, with a difference of 18.30 per cent, as per the data provided by the PIB.

What is India's current literacy rate?

According to the census conducted in 2011, the literacy rate in India stood at 74.04 per cent - 82.14 per cent for males and 65.46 per cent for females. The literacy rate was the highest in Kerala, where it is 93.91 per cent. Kerala is followed by Lakshadweep (92.28 per cent) and Mizoram (91.58 per cent).

The lowest literacy rate in India is in Bihar at 63.82 per cent. Bihar is preceded by Arunachal Pradesh (66.95 per cent) and Rajasthan (67.06 per cent).