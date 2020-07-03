International flights to remain suspended till July 31: DGCA

Image Source : PTI FILE

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday announced extension of the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights in the country till July 31. The aviation regulator, however, said that some international scheduled services on selected routes may be permitted on a case to case basis.

It was on March 23 when India suspended scheduled passenger flights due to the coronavirus crisis and a subsequent lockdown in the country. In a June 26 circular, the DGCA said it was suspending international passenger flights till July 15, 2020. However, it further extended the deadline till July 31, 2020.

"In partial modification of circular dated 26-6-2020, the competent authority has extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 31st July, 2020. This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA. However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis.", a circular released by the DGCA said today.

Air India and other private domestic airlines have been operating unscheduled international repatriation flights under the Vande Bharat Mission, which was started on May 6 by the Central government.

India resumed scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25, after a gap of two months.

