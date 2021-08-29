Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Govt extends suspension of international flights to and from India till September 30

The ongoing suspension on international flights to and from India is extended till September 30, the government issued a notification on Sunday. This was in continuation of a previously issued notice dated June 26, 2021 regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services.

However, this extension doesn't apply to international all-cargo operations and flights, especially approved by the DGCA. International Scheduled flights can be allowed in case of an exception, such as on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis, as per the advisory.

Overall, the guidelines apply to all domestic and Foreign scheduled airlines operating to and from India. The notification was issued from the office of Director of Civil Aviation.

