International Day of Yoga: Isha Foundation to conduct nearly 1,000 sessions across India, reach 50,000 people

New Delhi:

Isha Foundation is set to mark International Day of Yoga on June 21 with a large nationwide outreach effort, bringing yoga and meditation sessions to thousands of people across India. From corporate offices and educational institutions to government bodies and defence establishments, the initiative aims to introduce participants to simple yogic practices that can be incorporated into everyday life.

According to the Foundation, nearly 1,000 yoga and meditation sessions will be conducted across the country, with an estimated 50,000 participants expected to take part. The programmes will be facilitated by trained Isha volunteers and teachers and are designed to offer an accessible introduction to yoga and meditation.

Isha Foundation to conduct nearly 1,000 yoga sessions across India

The sessions will be organised across a wide range of settings, including corporates, educational institutions, medical institutions, government organisations, defence establishments and community spaces.

Sharing his perspective on yoga, Sadhguru said, "Yoga is not just an exercise. It is a process and system through which human beings can find their highest possible potential."

Reflecting this philosophy, participants will be guided through simple yogic practices aimed at supporting physical health, mental wellbeing and overall quality of life. The sessions will also seek to present yoga as a holistic science for inner wellbeing and transformation rather than merely a physical exercise routine.

Alongside yoga practices, participants will also be introduced to Miracle of Mind, Sadhguru's free seven-minute guided meditation programme.

The meditation app currently has more than 3.5 million active users worldwide and is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Spanish and Russian. To coincide with International Day of Yoga, six additional languages will be added to the platform: Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla, Italian and Nepali.

According to the Foundation, the meditation requires no prior knowledge or experience of yoga and is intended to be accessible to people from all walks of life.

Special celebrations at Isha centres

At Sadhguru Sannidhi Bengaluru, a large gathering will take place in the presence of Adiyogi, with more than 2,300 people expected to participate.

The attendees will include NCC cadets, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, students, villagers, volunteers and members of the public.

Meanwhile, at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, more than 700 people will take part in yoga and meditation sessions. The participants will include 500 students from the Young Indians Coimbatore Chapter and 200 personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The Foundation also noted that over the past year, more than seven lakh visitors have benefited from the free yoga and meditation sessions conducted at the Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore.

About Isha Foundation

Guided by Sadhguru, Isha Foundation has been offering the ancient science of yoga for more than three decades.

Supported by over 17 million volunteers across more than 400 centres worldwide, the Foundation works towards promoting human wellbeing through initiatives that address the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual dimensions of life. Through its yoga and meditation programmes, it aims to provide practical tools for inner wellbeing and support healthier and more fulfilling lives for people across the world.

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