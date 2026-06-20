International Day of Yoga: 40 Indian Navy submariners perform yoga under water | Video

New Delhi:

As a run up to the International Day of Yoga 2026, INS Satvahana conducted a unique session of Underwater Yoga on Saturday. The event had 40 participants from the unit, who demonstrated remarkable breath control, concentration, endurance and composure while performing a series of synchronised yoga postures beneath the water surface. The event seamlessly blended the ancient wisdom and patience of yoga with the demanding underwater environment, highlighting the importance of physical fitness, mental resilience, emotional balance and operational readiness.

Participants experience controlled breathing, mindfulness and discipline

Through this innovative initiative, participants experienced first-hand how controlled breathing, mindfulness and discipline can enhance performance in challenging conditions.

The event was conducted by in-house Naval Yoga practitioners and led by Lt Cdr Aarush Sharma. The event stands as a testament to the Indian Navy’s commitment to promoting holistic well-being and embracing innovative approaches to fitness, while reinforcing the spirit of the International Day of Yoga – “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.”

PM Modi will lead International Day of Yoga from Kolkata

In the meantime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday lead the nation in observing the 12th International Day of Yoga from Red Road in central Kolkata. He will also commission three indigenously designed and built naval ships at the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port.

Addressing a programme to mark the 'Paschimbanga Divas' of West Bengal Day at Tarakeswar on Saturday, PM Modi urged the people across the state to organise Yoga Day events and participate actively.

Stating that he will participate in Yoga Day here this time, Modi said, "I want Yoga Day celebrations to be organised across Bengal, in every corner." He said that this land of yogis like Swami Vivekananda and Maharshi Aurobindo will send a guiding message to the entire world.

Yoga Day celebrations being organised across 2,500 locations worldwide

Yoga Day celebrations are being organised across nearly 2,500 locations worldwide, with participation from more than 210 Indian missions and posts, reaffirming yoga's status as a global movement for health, harmony and collective well-being, an official statement said.

PM Modi will address a gathering at the Red Road in Kolkata while participating in the common yoga protocol session with thousands of yoga practitioners during the morning programme, it said.

This year's theme for the International Day of Yoga is "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", highlighting its role in promoting physical health, mental well-being, emotional resilience and active ageing, contributing to an improved quality of life.

"The theme is particularly relevant in an era of increasing life expectancy and growing emphasis on healthy, active and dignified ageing," the statement said. Since its inception in 2015, when the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted India's proposal to observe June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, the PM has led the celebrations from various locations including New Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Mysuru, New York, Srinagar and Vishakhapatnam, it said.

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